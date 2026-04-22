Evotix Expands Contractor Management Capabilities and Unifies Safety and Scope 3 Oversight

Platform enhancements bring contractor risk, compliance and emissions management into a single system

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evotix, a global leader in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software, today announced significant enhancements to contractor management capabilities within the Evotix platform, enabling organizations to manage contractor safety, compliance requirements and greenhouse gas (GHG) Scope 3 emissions in a single system.

Managing risks associated with contractors and third-party suppliers has become increasingly complex, yet most companies still rely on fragmented systems or manual processes, leaving critical gaps in contractor qualification, safety oversight and sustainability reporting.

Evotix's latest updates address these challenges by embedding contractor lifecycle visibility directly into connected EHS and ESG workflows, giving organizations a holistic view of third-party risk from onboarding through ongoing performance.

"Contractors are often where operational risk is most difficult to control," said Michael Swain, CMIOSH, Evotix. "Organizations can't afford to treat safety, compliance and sustainability as separate processes. With these updates, we're helping companies manage their entire contractor ecosystem in one place."

Closing Gaps in Contractor Safety Risk and Compliance

Traditional contractor management approaches often rely on disconnected systems, spreadsheets or manual checks, making it difficult to verify qualifications, enforce safety requirements and maintain audit-ready records. These gaps lead to inconsistent standards across work sites, increased safety risk and regulatory exposure.

Evotix's contractor management enhancements enable:

Digital onboarding of all workers with standardized safety inductions

Risk-based prequalification requirements that adjust dynamically based on the risk rating of a contractor's work tasks

Automated visibility of contractors' activity-based risk (perceived) and actual risk (performance) for a holistic rating

Clear contractor lifecycle visibility, helping individual contractor managers prioritize follow-ups and approvals

Managing Contractor Scope 3 Emissions

Evotix also enables organizations to capture and manage contractor data that contributes to GHG Scope 3 emissions, bridging the gap between frontline operations, emissions tracking and regulatory reporting.

"Scope 3 reporting starts with operational data, not spreadsheets at the end of the quarter," said Catryna Jackson, Global Sustainability and Environmental Advisor, Evotix. "By connecting contractor activity with sustainability metrics, organizations can move beyond estimates and begin managing emissions as part of everyday work."

Evotix is a unified EHS and ESG platform built to connect data, workflows, intelligence and people across safety, risk, sustainability and compliance initiatives.

About Evotix

Evotix is a global leader in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software solutions for mid-size and enterprise markets. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 800 clients worldwide across industries. Evotix's all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management. Evotix's mobile app provides workers with on-the-go training and safety guidelines to ensure they receive health, safety and sustainability information anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.Evotix.com.

Media Contact

Kim Doyle, Evotix, 1 +44 (0)300 303 3656, [email protected], https://www.evotix.com

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SOURCE Evotix