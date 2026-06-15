Evotix Partners With Safety Radar to Advance AI-Powered Risk Intelligence and SIF Prevention

Integration combines Evotix EHS&S data with Safety Radar AI analytics and assessment platform to help organizations identify emerging risks earlier and focus resources where they matter most

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evotix, a global leader in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software, today announced a strategic partnership with Safety Radar, an AI-driven safety intelligence company, to help organizations identify emerging risks earlier and strengthen serious injury and fatality (SIF) prevention efforts.

The partnership integrates operational EHS&S data from Evotix with Safety Radar's Live Risk Platform for AI-powered risk analysis, visualization and workflows. This helps organizations uncover hidden patterns, identify recurring hazards and focus attention on the risks most likely to result in serious harm. With this integration, safety leaders can transform large volumes of incident, observation, audit, and operational data into actionable insights, moving beyond reactive reporting to faster decision-making and more effective risk mitigation.

"Organizations have more safety data than ever before, but data alone doesn't prevent incidents," said Jonathan English, CEO of Evotix. "The challenge is connecting information across systems and turning it into meaningful intelligence. By partnering with Safety Radar, we're helping customers identify emerging risks earlier, understand where controls may be missing and focus limited resources on the areas with the greatest potential for serious harm."

The partnership enables organizations to:

Connect EHS&S data with AI-powered risk analytics





Identify emerging trends and operational hot spots before incidents escalate





Surface recurring risks affecting non-routine and frontline workers





Link incidents and observations to potential control gaps





Strengthen SIF prevention programs through improved visibility into leading indicators





Prioritize corrective actions and resource allocation based on risk exposure

Safety Radar's Live Risk Platform analyzes workplace reports, hazards and operational data to identify risk drivers, causal trends and potential blind spots. It is designed to work alongside existing systems, helping organizations gain greater value from the data they already collect.

"Safety teams don't need more dashboards," said Garrison Haning, CEO and co-founder of Safety Radar. "They need clarity about where risk is building and what actions will have the greatest impact. By partnering with Evotix, we're helping organizations see emerging hazards sooner, connect the dots across large data sets and take action before someone gets hurt."

Learn more about the new partnership during a co-sponsored networking event at ASSP in Anaheim on June 16. Register here: https://www.evotix.com/evotix-at-assp.

About Evotix

Evotix is a global leader in environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software solutions for mid-size and enterprise markets. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 800 clients worldwide across industries. Evotix's all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management. To learn more, visit www.evotix.com.

About Safety Radar

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Safety Radar is an award-winning AI solution provider redefining workplace safety. Its purpose-built and context-aware AI turns frontline hazard data into real-time risk intelligence that helps organizations investigate faster, act smarter, and protect their people. The platform integrates with existing tools to instantly evaluate reports against risk and severity factors, surfacing causal trends, training gaps, and operational blind spots. Safety Radar serves large enterprise to mid-size companies, protecting workers in high-risk environments who demand zero compromise on safety. To learn more, visit www.safetyradar.com.

Media Contact

Kim Doyle, Evotix, 44 (0)300 303 3656, [email protected], https://www.evotix.com

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SOURCE Evotix