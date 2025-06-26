EVS Metal Marks 16 Years on The Fabricator's FAB 40 List, Accelerates National Expansion and Tech Investment

Every new machine we integrate and every facility we upgrade or open is designed to provide our clients with more value, greater efficiency, and a more resilient supply chain. Post this

"Sixteen consecutive years on the FAB 40 is a powerful reflection of our team's incredible drive and our commitment to strategic, forward-thinking investment," said Joe Amico, Vice President and co-founder of EVS Metal. "Our growth is a direct result of helping our clients succeed. Every new machine we integrate and every facility we upgrade or open is designed to provide our clients with more value, greater efficiency, and a more resilient supply chain. This is something our whole company can be proud of."

Investing in a Strategic National Footprint

EVS Metal's success is underscored by its recent and ongoing expansions, designed to enhance its national manufacturing footprint and provide regional expertise:

Pennsylvania : Relocated to a larger, more modern facility in Stroudsburg , significantly boosting production capacity and streamlining workflow for East Coast clients. This location offers massive CNC machining capabilities.

: Relocated to a larger, more modern facility in , significantly boosting production capacity and streamlining workflow for East Coast clients. This location offers massive CNC machining capabilities. New Hampshire : A major expansion of its Keene facility is currently underway to increase capacity for New England customers.

: A major expansion of its facility is currently underway to increase capacity for New England customers. Texas : A new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility is nearly ready to open in Pflugerville , near Austin , replacing their current TX location. It will directly serve the booming technology and industrial markets in the Southern and Western United States . Like Pennsylvania , this location includes a state-of-the-art CNC machine shop.

Advanced Technology for End-to-End Solutions

These facility investments are paired with a continuous focus on cutting-edge technology. EVS Metal continues to integrate the latest in robotic bending, CNC machining, and automated powder coating systems to ensure it delivers superior precision and efficiency. This technology seamlessly integrates with the company's comprehensive capabilities—including expert welding, finishing, and assembly/integration—to provide a true end-to-end manufacturing solution from a single, trusted partner.

Underscoring this period of growth, EVS Metal has also launched its new corporate website. The fully redesigned site offers visitors an enhanced user experience, providing a detailed look into the company's end-to-end manufacturing solutions and reinforcing its commitment to being the most trusted and capable sheet metal fabrication partner in the country.

About EVS Metal

EVS Metal is an American precision sheet metal fabricator headquartered in Riverdale, NJ. With facilities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Texas, EVS provides comprehensive fabrication solutions, from design and prototyping to finishing and assembly, for a diverse range of industries. Explore their capabilities at the new https://evsmetal.com.

