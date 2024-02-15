EVS Metal Marks 30 Years of Innovation in Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication

Notable investments include in-house automated powder coating lines, robotic bending stations and welding cells, plus state-of-the-art CNC machining centers that enhance efficiency, precision, and product quality Post this

EVS Metal's journey began with a vision to set new industry standards, focusing on quality, customer service, and innovation. From its initial 5000 square foot operation, EVS expanded into key markets, notably launching a Texas facility with a dedicated CNC machine shop in 2001, entering New Hampshire in 2008 to widen its service offerings, and opening its fourth location in Pennsylvania in 2012 prior to moving and expanding that facility's capabilities in 2022.

Forward-Thinking Technology

A hallmark of EVS Metal's success is its commitment to advanced technology. Notable investments include in-house automated powder coating lines, robotic bending stations and welding cells, plus state-of-the-art CNC machining centers that enhance efficiency, precision, and product quality. This tech-forward approach has positioned EVS as a respected industry leader.

Diverse Industry Solutions

EVS Metal's expertise extends across many sectors, offering specialized components for computer technology, telecommunications, and healthcare, including semiconductor and medical device parts fabrication. This broad capability set ensures EVS meets the unique needs of each industry with precision-engineered solutions.

Looking Ahead

"We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in the last 30 years," said Joe Amico, co-founder of EVS Metal. "This anniversary is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us."

Scott Berkowitz, co-founder of EVS Metal, added, "Reflecting on the past three decades, it's clear that our commitment to embracing new technologies and processes has been key to our success. We're not just in the business of metal fabrication; we're in the business of solving problems and adding value for our customers."

EVS Metal's journey from startup to leader in the metal fabrication industry is a story of vision, perseverance, and innovation. As the company celebrates its 30th anniversary, it looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence while helping to shape the future of metal fabrication.

About EVS Metal

EVS Metal is an American precision sheet metal fabricator headquartered in Riverdale, New Jersey. Founded in 1994, the company operates four manufacturing facilities across the United States, offering services such as CNC machining, robotic bending, automated powder coating, laser cutting, finishing and assembly for a wide range of industries. With a commitment to quality and customer service, EVS Metal has established itself as a key player in the metal fabrication.

