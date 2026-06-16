Our continued growth is the result of staying focused on those needs and investing in the capabilities that help our customers move their projects forward. Post this

What the Ranking Reflects

For OEMs and industrial buyers, FAB 40 recognition is a useful signal — not just of revenue scale, but of a fabricator's ability to consistently deliver across demanding production requirements. For many manufacturers, the true cost of fabrication is not determined by piece price alone. It is shaped by engineering decisions, process planning, supplier reliability, finishing requirements, assembly needs, delivery performance, and the ability to scale without introducing new risk.

EVS Metal's rise from No. 29 to No. 21 reflects continued progress across many of those areas. The company has continued investing in equipment, capacity, and capabilities across its four U.S. facilities, with recent additions that directly expand what it can offer customers.

Recent investments support that growth. In New Jersey, EVS added an Amada REGIUS 3015 AJ 6kW fiber laser to increase cutting speed, precision, and efficiency across a range of metals. In Pennsylvania, the Stroudsburg facility expanded large-part forming capacity with an Amada HRB 2204 press brake with automatic sheet followers, adding 14 feet of forming length and 243 tons of bending force for larger, heavier components. In Texas and New Hampshire, automated FinishLine deburring and finishing systems now support more consistent edge rounding, deslagging, oxide removal, and surface finishing across both locations.

Together, these investments strengthen EVS's position as an integrated manufacturing partner rather than a transactional part supplier, giving customers access to more capacity, more process control, and more flexibility across a multi-facility production network.

Four Facilities, One Manufacturing Partner

EVS Metal operates manufacturing facilities in Riverdale, New Jersey; Pflugerville, Texas; Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; and Keene, New Hampshire. Each facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and the Texas location maintains ITAR-controlled manufacturing capabilities for customers with defense and export compliance requirements.

Customers working with EVS can access fabrication, CNC machining, laser cutting, punching, forming, welding, finishing, powder coating, hardware insertion, assembly, electromechanical integration, and logistics support through a single partner. That combination of technical depth, geographic redundancy, and multi-stage production capability is particularly relevant for OEMs managing complex programs where vendor handoffs introduce risk and production consistency across locations matters.

This integrated model helps customers consolidate fabrication, finishing, assembly, and logistics with a single U.S.-based manufacturing partner, reducing handoffs while improving accountability, scheduling, and production consistency.

EVS Metal's capabilities are especially relevant in growth areas such as data center infrastructure, warehouse automation, industrial technology, electronics, and equipment manufacturing, where customers often need precision fabricated components, custom enclosures, racks, panels, welded assemblies, and integrated manufacturing support at scale. EVS serves customers across a wide range of industries and applications, including automation, electronics, semiconductor, telecommunications, energy, medical, military, and industrial markets.

Executive Perspective

"Being recognized on the FAB 40 for 17 consecutive years is a reflection of the consistency, skill, and dedication of our entire team," said Joe Amico, Executive Vice President and co-founder of EVS Metal. "Moving from No. 29 to No. 21 is especially meaningful because it reflects the investments we've made in our people, facilities, equipment, and customers. Our goal has always been to grow by doing the work the right way — building long-term partnerships, expanding carefully, and continuing to improve what we can offer customers as a manufacturing partner."

"Customers are looking for partners who can do more than make parts," added Amico. "They need reliable communication, design-for-manufacturability support, quality systems, scalable capacity, finishing options, and assembly expertise. Our continued growth is the result of staying focused on those needs and investing in the capabilities that help our customers move their projects forward."

A Changing Competitive Landscape

EVS Metal's rise is especially notable in a FAB 40 landscape increasingly shaped by consolidation, acquisition-backed platforms, and large multi-site manufacturing groups. Within that environment, EVS continues to grow as a precision fabrication and contract manufacturing partner focused on responsive communication, engineering collaboration, finishing capabilities, assembly expertise, and dependable U.S.-based production.

For customers, that distinction matters. Larger manufacturing networks can offer scale, but complex OEM programs still depend on clear communication, practical design-for-manufacturability support, quality control, production flexibility, and day-to-day accountability. EVS's continued climb on the FAB 40 reflects its ability to expand capacity while maintaining the engineering support, process control, communication, and production flexibility customers need from a long-term manufacturing partner.

About EVS Metal

EVS Metal is a leading U.S. precision sheet metal fabricator and contract manufacturer with facilities in Riverdale, New Jersey; Pflugerville, Texas; Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; and Keene, New Hampshire. Founded in 1994, EVS Metal provides precision sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, laser cutting, punching, forming, welding, finishing, powder coating, hardware insertion, assembly, electromechanical integration, design-for-manufacturability support, and logistics services for OEMs and industrial customers across a wide range of industries. For more information, visit evsmetal.com.

Media Contact

Joe Amico, EVS Metal, 1 (973) 839-4432 115, [email protected], https://evsmetal.com

SOURCE EVS Metal