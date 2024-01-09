EVVR Announce Newest Advance Smart Home Solutions at ISE Expo 2024 in Barcelona

Discover the Future of Home Automation with EVVR's Center Lite and Energy Monitoring Smart Plug&Relay at ISE 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVVR, a leading innovator in IoT smart home solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Expo 2024, the world's leading audiovisual and systems integration exhibition. The event will take place from January 30 to February 2, 2024, at the Fira Barcelona - Gran Vía Venue in Barcelona, Spain.

Visit EVVR at Booth #2D240 to explore a comprehensive range of smart home devices, including the newly unveiled EVVR Center Lite and EVVR Energy Monitoring Smart Plug&Relay. The exhibition will also feature other cutting-edge products like EVVR In-Wall Relay Switch, EVVR In-Wall Dimmer Switch, EVVR Pad S, and the award-winning EVVR Hub, recognized at CES 2023.

EVVR's star product, the EVVR Center Lite, is a customizable, local, secure, and private home control system. This high-tech home automation solution offers users maximum features at a minimum cost. The EVVR Center Lite ensures data security by processing and storing information locally in real time. The powerful web application, EVVR Console, with drag-and-drop workflow capabilities allows users to manage and interact with devices seamlessly. EVVR offers developers additional development kits, including Controller SDK and App SDK, to extend additional functionalities and specific features. Additionally, the EVVR App enables users to control smart devices remotely, providing convenience and accessibility.

One of the key features of EVVR Center Lite is its compatibility with a wide range of smart devices and protocols including Zigbee, Z-Wave, BLE, and WiFi,, demonstrating the versatility and adaptability of EVVR's home automation solutions. Interested customers are invited to explore the functionalities of EVVR Center Lite at the exhibition.

Expand the capabilities of your smart home effortlessly by integrating more EVVR controllers into your existing network as bridges, giving rise to a highly efficient star network. This setup is particularly advantageous for larger residential or commercial environments, enabling centralized control over all operations from one core hub. With EVVR, extend the reach of your smart home seamlessly, ensuring comprehensive control over devices situated in every corner, delivering a truly interconnected and intuitive living environment.

EVVR's commitment to creating a safe and harmonized smart home experience is reflected in its approach to data storage. The cloud only retains the SN number of EVVR devices for information exchange, ensuring that personal data remains secure and private.

Interested customers and potential partners are invited to witness live demonstrations of EVVR's products and their compatibility with a wide range of smart devices. To become a partner in advance, please contact EVVR through the contact page: https://evvr.io/pages/contact.

Established in 2021, EVVR ApS leads in IoT smart home solutions, offering innovative tools for a secure and unified smart home experience. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with branches in the U.S. and China, EVVR transforms lives by creating intelligent automation tools for genuine efficiency. EVVR is a movement towards a harmonized smart home experience, driven by a team of startup-savvy engineers and designers with over seven years of experience, dedicated to freeing up time for what truly matters.

