EVVR Set to Transform Homes Globally with Launching of New Innovative Products at CES 2024 in January

EVVR Releases New Smart Home Innovations at CES 2024: Advancing the Future of Home Automation with EVVR Center Lite and Energy Monitoring Smart Plug&Relay

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move set to innovate the landscape of smart home technology, EVVR ApS is set to captivate the audience at CES 2024, the world's premier Consumer Electronics Show, happening from January 9th to January 12th, 2024, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. EVVR will showcase its latest innovations, including the much-anticipated EVVR Center Lite and EVVR Energy Monitoring Smart Plug&Relay.

CES 2024 is gearing up to be an event of unprecedented proportions, and EVVR is taking center stage with a reveal that promises to enhance the smart living experience. Attendees can expect a firsthand look at the future of home automation as EVVR demonstrates its commitment to convenience, security, and efficiency.

EVVR's spotlight at CES 2024 will be on its newest offerings, the EVVR Center Lite and the EVVR Energy Monitoring Smart Plug&Relay. These products, alongside the EVVR In-Wall Relay Switch, EVVR In-Wall Dimmer Switch, EVVR Pad S, and the award-winning EVVR Hub from CES 2023, will be showcased with live demonstrations highlighting their seamless compatibility and versatility across a wide range of smart devices.

Founded in 2021, EVVR ApS has emerged as a trailblazer in the IoT smart home solutions arena. With a vision to transform the way people live, work, and play, EVVR places a strong emphasis on creating a safe and harmonized smart home experience. The company's commitment to efficiency and innovation has garnered attention on a global scale.

Home automation specialists, integrators, installers, retailers, and business clients are cordially invited to explore EVVR's booth at CES 2024. Visitors will not only witness the future of smart living but will also have the opportunity to engage with EVVR's team of experts and gain insights into the unparalleled potential of their products.

EVVR extends a special invitation to potential partners interested in advancing their involvement with the company. For partnership inquiries, EVVR encourages reaching out through the contact page on their official website: EVVR Contact Page.

CES 2024 will unfold from January 9th to January 12th, 2024, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars and make their way to booth #50939 for an immersive journey into the future of smart living.

EVVR is transforming the way people live, work, and play by developing truly intelligent automation tools that enable genuinely efficient lives. EVVR ApS is not just a company; it's a movement towards a harmonized smart home experience. With a team of startup-savvy engineers and designers boasting over seven years of experience, EVVR is dedicated to freeing up time for the moments that matter most. Established in 2021, EVVR is dedicated to creating a safe and harmonized smart home experience, allowing users to free up time for the moments that matter most.

Gaelle, EVVR, +45 33444423, [email protected], https://evvr.io/

