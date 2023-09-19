Ewald Automotive Group Announces the Opening of Two New Locations

The Ewald Automotive Group, a company with nearly 60 years of service to the auto driving public, has acquired the Volkswagen, Buick, and GMC franchises located on Main Street in Menomonee Falls, WI, it was announced this week.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ewald Automotive Group, a company with nearly 60 years of service to the auto driving public, has acquired the Volkswagen, Buick, and GMC franchises located on Main Street in Menomonee Falls, WI, it was announced this week. The acquisitions are part of Ewald's business objective to further diversify and grow the company to better serve the automotive and truck needs of its customers.
The dealerships will offer the sale of new Volkswagen, Buick, and GMC vehicles, as well as certified used cars, trucks, and SUVs. There also will be large automobile and truck service repair centers available on site, staffed with experienced personnel ready to take care of their customers with award winning service.
"We are extremely excited to add these brands to our product portfolio in an effort to better serve our customers," said Tom Ewald, Managing Partner, Ewald Automotive Group. "We look forward to welcoming all of the existing employees to be a part of our 'Top Workplace' Family in the Ewald Automotive Group."
Ewald Volkswagen is located at N88W14060 Main Street in Menomonee Falls; Ewald Buick GMC is next door at N88W14132 Main Street. Hours of Operation for sales is Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Service and parts departments will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
About Ewald Automotive Group
The Ewald Automotive Group, founded in 1964, is an eight-time winner of the Milwaukee Journal's Top Workplace award, and recently was recognized as a Top 75 privately held corporation in Wisconsin. The company, known for providing the best selection, service and savings for the products they sell, is owned and operated by Craig, Brian, Tom, Eric, Jay, and Brett Ewald. Ewald now represents VW, GMC, Buick, Chevrolet, KIA, Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Airstream franchises in 10 locations throughout Southeast Wisconsin. Ewald Automotive Group attributes its success over the years to their loyal employees, customers and vendors.
For more information on the latest additions to the Ewald family, please visit www.ewaldvw.com or www.ewaldbuickgmc.com.
