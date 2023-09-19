Ewald Automotive Group Announces the Opening of Two New Locations

"We are extremely excited to add these brands to our product portfolio in an effort to better serve our customers," said Tom Ewald, Managing Partner, Ewald Automotive Group. Tweet this

"We are extremely excited to add these brands to our product portfolio in an effort to better serve our customers," said Tom Ewald, Managing Partner, Ewald Automotive Group. "We look forward to welcoming all of the existing employees to be a part of our 'Top Workplace' Family in the Ewald Automotive Group."

Ewald Volkswagen is located at N88W14060 Main Street in Menomonee Falls; Ewald Buick GMC is next door at N88W14132 Main Street. Hours of Operation for sales is Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Service and parts departments will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

About Ewald Automotive Group

The Ewald Automotive Group, founded in 1964, is an eight-time winner of the Milwaukee Journal's Top Workplace award, and recently was recognized as a Top 75 privately held corporation in Wisconsin. The company, known for providing the best selection, service and savings for the products they sell, is owned and operated by Craig, Brian, Tom, Eric, Jay, and Brett Ewald. Ewald now represents VW, GMC, Buick, Chevrolet, KIA, Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Airstream franchises in 10 locations throughout Southeast Wisconsin. Ewald Automotive Group attributes its success over the years to their loyal employees, customers and vendors.

For more information on the latest additions to the Ewald family, please visit www.ewaldvw.com or www.ewaldbuickgmc.com.

Media Contact

Thomas Ewald, Ewald Automotive Group, 1 414-427-2000, [email protected], http://www.ewaldauto.com

SOURCE Ewald Automotive Group