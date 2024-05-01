eWorkplace Manufacturing Taps Former SAP Executive, Steve Tait, as New CEO

"I am honored to join eWorkplace Manufacturing as its new CEO and am excited about the opportunity to lead the company into its next chapter of growth," said Steve Tait. Post this

Tait's appointment comes at a pivotal time for eWorkplace Manufacturing as it is embarking on its next phase of growth. The company has been achieving year-over-year growth and plans to surpass and accelerate this growth by re-balancing its focus from product and technology to more sales and marketing. This includes more focus on its go-to-market strategy, expanding its product offerings and global distribution, and continuing its product innovation in specific areas. eWorkplace is also in the midst of transitioning many of its customers on legacy versions to its latest web-based SaaS offerings.

With Tait at the helm, the company is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory given his leadership acumen and success leading similar initiatives and high-performing teams at SAP. Tait's strategic focus will drive value for eWorkplace Manufacturing's global customer base across manufacturing and distribution industries.

"I am honored to join eWorkplace Manufacturing as its new CEO and am excited about the opportunity to lead the company into its next chapter of growth," said Steve Tait. "I am committed to leveraging our strengths and resources to drive sales, enhance marketing initiatives, and expand our product offerings and global footprint. Additionally, I look forward to continuing the transition of our manufacturing and distribution customers from legacy solutions to our new web-based SaaS solution, ensuring they have access to the latest technology and innovations."

Dr. Sahib Dudani, eWorkplace Manufacturing's founder and current CEO, will remain with the company as its Board Chairman and continue to focus on shaping the company's product vision and growing its strategic partnerships with respect to product development. Dr. Dudani has steered the company's growth for over two decades since its inception, positioning it as leader in manufacturing and distribution micro-vertical ERP solutions and fostering its product-led culture.

Under the stewardship of Dr. Dudani, the company's ERP solution for process manufacturing, BatchMaster Software, has become a leading brand in the manufacturing ERP world. BatchMaster Software serves the unique and robust needs of manufacturers in industries such as chemicals, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and paints & coatings. eWorkplace also has an ERP solution for discrete manufacturing, OptiProERP, serving industries such as medical device and job shop manufacturing.

In addition to its ERP offerings, eWorkplace remains at the forefront of innovation with its Smart Factory MOM solution. This cutting-edge manufacturing software empowers manufacturers to digitize and optimize their shop floors with features such as Internet of Things (IoT) data reading, Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) tracking, Asset and Workforce Management tools, and real-time dashboards and reports from the manufacturing floor.

Dr. Dudani is also responsible for the company's strategic and long-standing partnership with SAP, becoming one of the first OEM partner in SAP's PartnerEdge program.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve Tait as our new CEO," said Dr. Dudani. "His extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader to guide our company specifically through this next phase of expansion. His leadership acumen and depth in the ERP and SAP ecosystem will be instrumental in driving our company forward and delivering value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

"I am immensely proud of the journey we've undertaken over the past two decades," said Dr. Dudani." Together with an exceptional team, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of process and discrete manufacturing industries. As we pass the baton to Steve Tait, I am confident that his leadership will further elevate eWorkplace Manufacturing and BatchMaster's legacy and leadership in delivering manufacturing and distribution micro-vertical ERP solutions."

Steve Tait will officially assume his role as CEO of eWorkplace Manufacturing on May 1.

eWorkplace Manufacturing, Inc. is a global provider of market-leading, industry-specific software and services focused on the manufacturing and distribution industries. Through its innovation and deep industry expertise, eWorkplace Manufacturing delivers micro-vertical solutions that address the unique challenges of discrete and process manufacturers and distributors. eWorkplace Manufacturing is SAP's strategic industry partner for manufacturing and distribution and its first OEM partner as part of SAP's global PartnerEdge Program. Serving manufacturers and distributors for over 20 years with BatchMaster and OptiProERP as its two flagship solutions, eWorkplace Manufacturing has gained the trust of over 3,000 customers globally.

BatchMaster (serving process manufacturers and distributors) and OptiProERP (serving discrete manufacturers and distributors) are leading global providers of industry-specific ERP solutions. Smart Factory MOM, the company's cutting-edge manufacturing solution empowers manufacturers to further digitize and optimize operations on the manufacturing floor. All three solutions provide best-in-class, end-to-end business management solutions built on market-leading technology, backed by deep industry expertise and driven by a commitment to customer service.

For more information, visit www.eworkplace.com, www.batchmaster.com, www.optiproerp.com, and www.smartfactorymom.com.

