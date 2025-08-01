Ex-Cell Kaiser Releases Pizza Box Receptacle: The newest member of the Kaleidoscope family

"We're thrilled to introduce the Pizza Box Recycler to the market," says Janet Kaiser, CEO of Ex-Cell Kaiser. "This product represents our commitment to sustainability, innovation and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers." Post this

Designed with convenience in mind, the units feature functional 36-gallon capacity, which collects up to 16 empty pizza boxes, up to 16" square units. A removable bottom tray is included at the base for quick and easy serviceability for any pizza crumbs that get collected. A fixed trim lid with a 16 3/16" square opening that allows for easy placement and removal of even the largest pizza boxes.

Heavy-duty, white vinyl PIZZA BOXES ONLY decals are pre-applied vertically to two sides of each unit to maximize visibility and make waste-stream identification a cinch. Four non-marking, rubber feet elevate the receptacle body off the floor.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Pizza Box Recycler to the market," says Janet Kaiser, CEO of Ex-Cell Kaiser. "This product represents our commitment to sustainability, innovation and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

Like all Ex-Cell Kaiser products, the entire Kaleidoscope Collection is manufactured in the United States with over 30% recycled materials. Not only is this collection designed to last, but it is also 100% post-consumer recyclable, making it an eco-friendly option for consumers.

The complete Kaleidoscope Collection is available for purchase at www.ex-cell.com.

Located in Franklin Park, IL, Ex-Cell Kaiser, LLC is a certified WBENC with over 90 years of experience. Sustainability lies at the core of the Ex-Cell mission, so each receptacle is designed to contribute positively to your organization's sustainability needs.

Since 1933, Ex-Cell has been one of the leading manufacturers in the USA that specializes in branded solutions, contract manufacturing, and custom designs for recycling and trash receptacles, facility maintenance solutions, hospitality equipment, and more. Find your waste-stream solution today at ex-cell.com.

