Ex-Cell Kaiser Releases Stainless Steel Clincher Mop Broom Holder

"For decades, the Clincher has set the standard for smart, durable organization. With the addition of our stainless steel model, we're raising that bar once again—combining trusted performance with modern, long lasting construction." — Janet Kaiser, Owner, Ex Cell Kaiser Post this

Ideal for janitorial closets, healthcare facilities, schools, commercial buildings, and industrial environments, the stainless-steel construction offers a clean, professional appearance for daily use.

"For decades, the Clincher has set the standard for smart, durable organization. With the addition of our stainless‑steel model, we're raising that bar once again—combining trusted performance with modern, long‑lasting construction." — Janet Kaiser, Owner, Ex‑Cell Kaiser

Like all Ex-Cell Kaiser products, the Clincher Mop & Broom Holder – Stainless Steel is manufactured in the USA and is made with over 60% recycled materials and is 100% post-consumer recyclable. Built to last and designed with sustainability in mind.

The Clincher Mop & Broom Holder Stainless Steel is available for purchase at www.ex-Holdercell.com

Since 1933, Ex-Cell has been one of the leading manufacturers in the USA that specializes in branded solutions, contract manufacturing, and custom designs for recycling and trash receptacles, facility maintenance solutions, hospitality equipment, and more. Located in Franklin Park, IL, Ex-Cell Kaiser, LLC is a certified WBENC with over 90 years of experience.

Contact Information:

Karina Lopez, Marketing Supervisor

(847) 737-0101

Media Contact

Karina Lopez, Ex-Cell Kaiser, 1 8477370101, [email protected], www.ex-cell.com

SOURCE Ex-Cell Kaiser