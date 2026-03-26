Ex-Cell Kaiser Releases Stainless Steel Clincher Mop Broom Holder

Ex-Cell Kaiser's new Clincher Mop & Broom Holder – Stainless Steel (333-6 SS) is now available. This addition expands the Clincher line, offering a stainless-steel option alongside the long-standing 333-6 WHT2 model.
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ex-Cell Kaiser's new Clincher Mop & Broom Holder – Stainless Steel (333-6 SS) is now available. This addition expands the Clincher line, offering a stainless-steel option alongside the long-standing 333-6 WHT2 model.
Built from durable 22-gauge stainless steel, the 333-6 SS delivers enhanced strength and resistance while maintaining the functionality Ex-Cell is known for. Designed for performance and organization, this unit includes six (6) heavy-duty, spring-activated rubber cams to securely grip mop and broom handles, five (5) stainless-steel hooks for hanging tools and accessories, and a deep 4" shelf for convenient storage of bottles, cans, and cleaning solutions. A 6-pack of rubber cam grips and mounting hardware is included for easy installation.
Ideal for janitorial closets, healthcare facilities, schools, commercial buildings, and industrial environments, the stainless-steel construction offers a clean, professional appearance for daily use.
"For decades, the Clincher has set the standard for smart, durable organization. With the addition of our stainless‑steel model, we're raising that bar once again—combining trusted performance with modern, long‑lasting construction." — Janet Kaiser, Owner, Ex‑Cell Kaiser
Like all Ex-Cell Kaiser products, the Clincher Mop & Broom Holder – Stainless Steel is manufactured in the USA and is made with over 60% recycled materials and is 100% post-consumer recyclable. Built to last and designed with sustainability in mind.
The Clincher Mop & Broom Holder Stainless Steel is available for purchase at www.ex-Holdercell.com
Since 1933, Ex-Cell has been one of the leading manufacturers in the USA that specializes in branded solutions, contract manufacturing, and custom designs for recycling and trash receptacles, facility maintenance solutions, hospitality equipment, and more. Located in Franklin Park, IL, Ex-Cell Kaiser, LLC is a certified WBENC with over 90 years of experience.
Contact Information:
Karina Lopez, Marketing Supervisor
(847) 737-0101
Media Contact
Karina Lopez, Ex-Cell Kaiser, 1 8477370101, [email protected], www.ex-cell.com
SOURCE Ex-Cell Kaiser
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