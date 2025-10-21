Ex-Cell Kaiser Releases Universal Pet Waste Dispenser: Keep outdoor spaces clean and welcoming with our NEW Dispenser!

Crafted for parks, apartment complexes, and public spaces, the dispenser combines a sleek design with durable materials, creating a product that makes everyday life cleaner, easier, and greener. Post this

Like all our products, the Universal Pet Waste Dispenser is proudly made in the U.S. with over 30% recycled content and is 100% post-consumer recyclable. That means it's as friendly to the planet as it is to your outdoor space.

Built from heavy-duty 16-gauge galvannealed steel, this dispenser is engineered for strength and durability. It fits boxed rolls measuring up to 9.69 inches by 3.1 inches by 3.1 inches and includes mounting holes and vertical slots on the back for flexible installation options. A smooth Hunter Green Gloss powder coat finish completes the look, giving it both style and staying power.

"Pet owners and facility managers alike are going to love this," said Janet Kaiser, CEO of Ex-Cell Kaiser. "Our Pet Waste Dispenser is a convenient, easy to use dispenser for pet-friendly spaces. It represents our commitment to practical innovation and meeting the real-world needs of our customers. Crafted for parks, apartment complexes, and public spaces, the dispenser combines a sleek design with durable materials, creating a product that makes everyday life cleaner, easier, and greener."

The Universal Pet Waste Dispenser is now available for purchase at www.ex-cell.com.

Located in Franklin Park, IL, Ex-Cell Kaiser, LLC is a certified WBENC and has been in business for over 90 years. Sustainability lies at the core of the Ex-Cell mission, so each receptacle is designed to contribute positively to your organization's sustainability needs.

Since 1933, Ex-Cell has been one of the leading manufacturers in the USA that specializes in branded solutions, contract manufacturing, and custom designs for recycling and trash receptacles, facility maintenance solutions, hospitality equipment, and more. Find your waste-stream solution today at ex-cell.com.

Contact Information:

Melissa Hank, Marketing Coordinator

(847) 451-0599

SOURCE Ex-Cell Kaiser LLC