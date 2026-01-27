Ex-Gartner Analyst, VP Debra Logan Launches Logan Advisory Services to Redefine Executive Leadership in the Age of AI

"We're confronting a shift in what it means to be human in leadership in the age of AI. LAS exists to help leaders regain clarity, deepen their presence, and build a legacy that reflects both intellectual and emotional fluency." Post this

"We aren't just dealing with new tools," said Logan. "We're confronting a shift in what it means to be human in leadership in the age of AI. LAS exists to help leaders regain clarity, deepen their presence, and build a legacy that reflects both intellectual and emotional fluency."

The Personal Catalyst Behind the Launch

Logan's decision to launch LAS was not purely strategic, but deeply personal. After decades advising global tech leaders, she noticed an unsettling trend: intelligent, capable executives were overwhelmed by change. They were afraid to evolve–not because of a lack of information, but because no one was helping them develop the new skills, inner clarity and emotional resilience to lead in a rapidly changing AI landscape. "I realized that we don't need more technology. We need more courageous, self-aware leaders who are willing to learn and grow with the times," Logan said.

A New Kind of Leadership Firm for a New Kind of Era

LAS does not function like a traditional consultancy. It operates as a multidisciplinary partnership reflecting the complexity of modern leadership. The team blends AI strategy, embodied leadership coaching, behavioral science, and executive lived experience.

The team includes:

Kristi Perdue, an enterprise software veteran and AI expert, known for translating complex AI strategy into actionable leadership practices. She is also the author of PowerMoves: The No B-S Guide to Leading with AI.

Galina Datskovsky, a seasoned global tech executive and entrepreneur with deep expertise in information governance, privacy, e-discovery, and computational linguistics.

Trina Requena, a guide in executive presence and somatic intelligence, specializing in helping leaders reconnect with their values through mind-body integration.

Giosiana Turchetti, project manager ensuring LAS delivers a leadership approach that is age-diverse and future-focused.

Together, they offer a 360-degree support system for executives navigating transformation, identity evolution, and legacy questions.

Personalized Programs Built for Radical Transformation

LAS clients don't attend sessions–they learn by taking action.

Core offerings include:

Professional Advisory Sessions that break outdated leadership habits and build new ones aligned with today's realities and clients' own life stages.

AI Leadership Training where leaders learn and define how they collaborate with intelligent systems.

Behavioral Resilience and Development informed by neuroscience, creativity, and narrative intelligence.

"Our clients aren't looking for another performance hack," said Logan. "They're making meaningful changes by learning new skills and taking action for a new paradigm."

Looking Ahead: Tools and Platforms for Broader Impact

Logan Advisory Services is not just a firm. It is a platform for ongoing leadership transformation. In 2026, LAS will release an AI Readiness Leadership Index, a diagnostic tool to benchmark leaders' readiness to thrive alongside AI.

LAS will be supported by a multi-platform strategy. They plan to launch a podcast, hosted by Logan, which will explore the future of human agency in business and draw on the wisdom of other experienced leaders. The team will also be posting leadership essays and other narrative content on LinkedIn, and video content on YouTube.

Addressing the Skeptics

Logan anticipates criticism that LAS may be another high-concept advisory firm capitalizing on AI hype. Her response is direct: "Every partner in LAS has gone through their own evolution. We don't advise from theory. We advise from lived transformation. This is not hype. This is experience in action."

