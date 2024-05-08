Exabeam® Earns 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification™

Please remove client did not include subhead as it is an award release

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, is proud to be Great Place To Work®-Certified™ for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Exabeam. This year, 87% of employees said it's a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. To learn more, go here.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors critical to the delivery of market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are proud to get certified as a Great Place to Work because being one truly matters to us – we want people to love coming to work at Exabeam," said Gianna Driver, CHRO, Exabeam. "We have worked hard to create a fun and high-performance culture where everyone feels valued, heard, and knows their perspective matters. As leaders, we are proud to see these workplace survey results that validate our genuine efforts to make Exabeam an amazing place to work."

Exabeam provides holistic benefits aligned with health, wealth, and self; gives "Thank You Days" to employees for time off to rest, recharge and volunteer; and supports underrepresented groups including Black people, those who identify as LGBTQIA, Latinos, Pacific-Islanders, the Neurodiverse, Veterans, and Women through its employee resource groups (ERGs). The company also offers mental health support through a robust employee assistance program (EAP) as well as other mental health and caregiver benefits.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Exabeam stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

As of the date of this article, according to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 79% less likely to have a boss that plays favorites at a Great Place to Work®-Certified™ great workplace. Additionally, employees at Great Place to Work®-Certified™ workplaces are 67% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are more likely to earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.exabeam.com/company/careers/

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations. The company was the first to put AI and machine learning in its products to deliver behavioral analytics on top of security information and event management (SIEM). Today, the Exabeam Security Operations Platform includes cloud-scale security log management and SIEM, powerful behavioral analytics, and automated threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR). Its cloud-native product portfolio helps organizations detect threats, defend against cyberattacks, and defeat adversaries. Exabeam learns normal behavior and automatically detects risky or suspicious activity so security teams can take action for faster, more complete responses and repeatable security outcomes.

Detect. Defend. Defeat.™ Learn how at http://www.exabeam.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work® Certified™.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great workplace for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work®-Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work® on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Detect. Defend. Defeat., and Exabeam Security Operations Platform are service marks, trademarks, or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their owners. © 2024 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

Great Place To Work®, the Great Place To Work Logo®, (and any other GPTW trademarks used) are trademarks of Great Place To Work Institute Inc. claimed as such and/or registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and elsewhere. All other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact

Allyson Stinchfield, Exabeam, +1 (512) 599 4015, [email protected], http://www.exabeam.com

SOURCE Exabeam