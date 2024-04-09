Exabeam Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security - Analytics for the Second Year in a Row

"We're proud to announce Exabeam as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year." Post this

"We are honored to be named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security - Analytics for the second consecutive year," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer, Exabeam. "We are pushing the boundaries of Google Cloud's BigQuery and AI technologies to provide unrivaled AI-driven security operations outcomes for our customers on the AI-driven Exabeam Security Operations Platform. We look forward to our continued partnership and ongoing innovation with Google Cloud."

Exabeam recently announced two pioneering cybersecurity features, Threat Center and Exabeam Copilot, to its cloud-native platform. A first-to-market combination, Threat Center is a unified workbench for TDIR that simplifies and centralizes security analyst workflows, while Exabeam Copilot uses generative AI to help analysts quickly understand active threats and offers best practices for rapid response. These leading-edge innovations greatly reduce learning curves for security analysts and accelerate their productivity in the SOC. Exabeam Copilot was developed using Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform.

Exabeam has further modernized its solutions to unlock extraordinary scale for data ingestion, storage, search, and security analytics with solutions that close gaps in security expertise with Google Cloud's Generative AI.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Exabeam as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

"Exabeam combines petabytes of telemetry, including logs with context and security intelligence feeds with AI and ML models, to quickly learn normal behavior and automatically detect risky or suspicious activity so security teams can take action for faster, more complete response," said Chris Cesio, Chief Revenue Officer, Exabeam. "Google Cloud's breadth of AI capabilities, scale and power of its data and analytics portfolio has accelerated our cloud-native transformation and ongoing innovations with generative AI."

Exabeam Chief Product Officer Steve Wilson will be speaking at Google Cloud Next 2024 in multiple sessions. Learn more here.

For more information about the AI-driven Exabeam Security Operations Platform, visit the Exabeam website.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations. The company was the first to put AI and machine learning in its products to deliver behavioral analytics on top of security information and event management (SIEM). Today, the Exabeam Security Operations Platform includes cloud-scale security log management and SIEM, powerful behavioral analytics, and automated threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR). Its cloud-native product portfolio helps organizations detect threats, defend against cyberattacks, and defeat adversaries. Exabeam learns normal behavior and automatically detects risky or suspicious activity so security teams can take action for faster, more complete responses and repeatable security outcomes.

Detect. Defend. Defeat.™ Learn how at http://www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, New-Scale SIEM, Detect. Defend. Defeat., Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks, or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their owners. © 2024 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Alyssa Pallotti, Touchdown PR for Exabeam, +1 (512) 599 4015, [email protected], https://www.exabeam.com/

Allyson Stinchfield, Exabeam, +1 (512) 599 4015, [email protected], https://www.exabeam.com/

