Exacom Unveils HindSight Cloud, a Groundbreaking Cloud-Native Recording Platform for Mission-Critical Communications

Exacom proudly announces a ground breaking cloud-native recording platform, designed to revolutionize mission-critical communications and multimedia recording.

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exacom, a leading provider of advanced recording solutions, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge cloud-native recording platform, designed to revolutionize mission-critical communications and multimedia recording. Built on the secure and reliable AWS GovCloud infrastructure, this platform marks a significant milestone as the first-ever cloud-native- recorder tailored explicitly for mission-critical environments.

Exacom will be conducting demos of their cloud-native recording software at NENA 2024 in Kissimmee, FL.

Key Features of Exacom's Cloud-Native Recording Platform:

Built on AWS GovCloud: Exacom's cloud-native recording platform is strategically built on AWS GovCloud, which is FedRamp ceritifed, ensuring the highest level of security and compliance for government and mission-critical operations.

i3-Native Recording Capabilities: The platform introduces i3-native recording capabilities, further cementing Exacom's adherence to industry standards.

Direct Recording Integration with Cloud-Native Platforms: Exacom's solution offers seamless integration with other cloud-native platforms, providing organizations with a comprehensive and unified recording experience across their entire technology ecosystem.

Compatibility with Exacom's Modular Components: The cloud-native recording platform is intelligently designed to seamlessly integrate with Exacom's existing range of modular components, facilitating distributed recording and enhancing the overall flexibility of the solution.

Key Benefits of Exacom's Cloud-Native Recording Platform:

Enhanced Disaster Recovery: By leveraging the cloud infrastructure, organizations can benefit from improved disaster recovery capabilities, ensuring continuous operations even in the face of unexpected events.

Increased Resiliency: The cloud-native architecture enhances system resiliency, ensuring consistent and reliable performance in mission-critical scenarios.

Advanced Cybersecurity Measures: Like Exacom's other offerings, Exacom's cloud-native platform prioritizes cybersecurity, offering an additional layer of protection against potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Reduced Reliance on On-Premises Hardware: The transition to a cloud-native model minimizes dependence on on-premises hardware, streamlining operations and reducing associated maintenance costs.

Predictable Operational-Expense Pricing: Organizations can benefit from predictable and scalable operational-expense pricing models, providing cost efficiency and flexibility in managing recording solutions.

Rapid Enhancements: Because releases for cloud-native software can be built and deployed rapidly, organizations can expect features to be released more often and automatically.

"As a leader in recording technology, Exacom is excited to be working closely with AWS to introduce this groundbreaking cloud-native recording platform, setting a new standard for mission-critical communications recording," said President & CEO Al Brisard. "With i3-native capabilities and seamless integration with other cloud-native platforms, this new, highly scalable recording solution, offers unmatched resiliency, security, and flexibility for organizations operating in high-stakes environments."

Exacom is currently accepting orders, and customer onboarding is slated to commence Q4 of 2024.

For more information about Exacom's cloud-native recording platform, please visit exacom.com.

Exacom, Inc. is a technology company that provides telecommunication and data recording solutions. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing high-performance communication recording and data management systems for various industries, including law enforcement, emergency services, military, and financial institutions.

Exacom's products and services help organizations to securely record, manage, and analyze voice and data communications, such as radio and telephone communications. The company's solutions are designed to provide organizations with secure and reliable access to recorded data, enabling them to improve operations, comply with regulations, and protect their critical communications.

Media Contact

Hannah Slaven, Exacom, 1 603.228.0706 533, [email protected], https://exacom.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Exacom