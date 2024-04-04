Exact Payments Launches Network Tokenization Service for Embedded Payments

"Network tokenization is an absolute game changer. Everyone wins with network tokens except fraudsters. With each new partner onboarded, merchants will start realizing the benefits—higher approval rates, fewer chargebacks, and frictionless payment experiences," said Phil Levy, CEO of Exact Payments. Post this

Network tokenization works by replacing credit and debit card primary account numbers and other sensitive cardholder data with token values generated by proprietary algorithms. Network tokens are created and managed throughout the payment lifecycle by card issuers for payment networks. As a result, network tokenization ensures a consistent cardholder experience and superior level of security across payment channels, devices, and platforms.

Additionally, with Exact network tokenization, merchants benefit from robust lifecycle management services, including card account updates, which automatically updates card-on-file data thereby reducing declines caused by out-of-date, expired card information.

"Network tokenization is an absolute game changer for our software partners and their merchants", said Phil Levy, CEO of Exact Payments. "Everyone wins with network tokens except fraudsters. We've been rolling the service out with early adopters over the past six months. With this launch, the Exact team will accelerate work with clients around education, planning and implementation of network tokenization. With each new partner onboarded for this service, merchants will start realizing the benefits— higher approval rates, reduced fraud, fewer chargebacks, and frictionless payment experiences," added Levy.

"Visa is first and foremost focused on securing the payments ecosystem for all participants," says Bill Dobbins, Senior Vice President, Head of North America Acquiring & Enablement at Visa. "From the beginning, we have been leading the standards around network tokenization and working with issuers, acquirers, fintechs and merchants to educate, promote and support the roll-out of these services. Momentum is building across the payments industry and the benefits include fraud reduction, higher authorization rates and frictionless cardholder experiences. We are excited to add Exact Payments to the list of Cybersource partners promoting network tokenization paving the way for a future where digital payments are safer, faster, and more convenient than ever before."

