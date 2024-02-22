Exact Payments Named a Top 10 Payments ISV by ETA for Innovative PayFac-as-a-Service Solution

"Being selected by the ETA as a Top 10 Payments ISV is a testament to our team's dedication to the mission of building the easiest-to-integrate and most scalable Embedded Payments technology for our ISV customers.," said Phil Levy, CEO of Exact Payments. Post this

"We saw so many nominations this year, highlighting the talent, bold ideas, and impact of countless members and organizations in our industry. These were extremely tough decisions, we are proud of the winners and nominees alike and cannot wait to celebrate your success at TRANSACT," said Jodie Kelly, CEO of ETA.

"We are excited to be recognized as a Top 10 Payments ISV for 2024 by the ETA. For more than 30 years, ETA has been one of the most influential groups in the payments industry. All the leading companies and many of the big innovations in our industry have been fostered and supported by the ETA and its members," said Phil Levy, CEO of Exact Payments. "Being selected by the ETA as a Top 10 Payments ISV is a testament to our team's dedication to the mission of building the easiest-to-integrate and most scalable Embedded Payments technology for our ISV customers. We look forward to showcasing our platform at the upcoming TRANSACT conference in April." Levy added.

Exact Payments will be recognized at ETA TRANSACT on April 17-19, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. ETA is a premier trade association for the payments industry, boasting a membership comprising over 500 companies from around the world. ETA's mission is to steer the payments industry by providing guidance through education, support, and the sharing of knowledge.

ETA's TRANSACT conference will include more than 100 presenters who will provide educational sessions for those in the payments industry. The three-day event gives participants an opportunity to connect with others in the payments ecosystem.

For more information about Exact Payments and PayFac-as-a-Service, please visit www.exactpay.com.

