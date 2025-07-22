Exactera Announces the Launch of ExactReport, an AI-driven Transfer Pricing Documentation Assistant in Microsoft Word

Exactera revolutionizes localized transfer pricing documentation with AI-driven ExactReport. The Microsoft Word app reads transfer pricing local files, flags insufficiencies based on country-specific regulations, and recommends modifications to ensure reports are compliant with each jurisdiction's unique rules.
TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exactera, the leading provider in global transfer pricing compliance, announced today the debut of ExactReport, an AI-driven transfer pricing documentation solution embedded in Microsoft Word. Following last year's launch of ExactMatch, Exactera's AI-powered benchmarking tool that delivers local comps with unprecedented speed, the release of ExactReport marks the next evolution in the company's comprehensive transfer pricing product suite.
ExactReport reads transfer pricing existing local files to ensure they comply with each jurisdiction's unique regulations. As a virtual transfer pricing assistant, ExactReport enables tax professionals to expedite internal reviews, develop junior staff with in-app guidance, and seamlessly expand into new jurisdictions. Since the app runs in Microsoft Word, there's no learning curve—just immediate benefits.
Transfer pricing compliance relies on documentation that adheres to the specific regulations of each jurisdiction. These laws are continuously updated and revised, making it challenging for taxpayers and consultants to meet the requirements. With global scrutiny intensifying, insufficient or incorrect documentation leaves taxpayers exposed. ExactReport helps navigate these issues with specialized, automated reviews using Microsoft Word, flagging gaps or issues under local laws, and recommending real-time corrections to ensure compliance with local standards.
"With ExactReport, we're setting a new standard for how transfer pricing documentation is prepared and maintained. As regulatory environments become more complex and dynamic, companies need tools that not only keep pace but stay ahead," says Michael Hickman, CEO of Exactera. "ExactReport brings AI directly into the workflow, helping teams adapt instantly to jurisdictional requirements and build stronger, more defensible compliance positions."
The Benefits of Exactera's ExactReport:
- Real-time jurisdictional guidance tailored to each country's transfer pricing rules
- Instant access to a global country-by-country transfer pricing regulation summaries
- Faster, smarter workflows
- Learning and development pathway to develop junior staff with expert transfer pricing recommendations and speed up internal documentation reviews
- Built within Microsoft Word; no new platforms, no new interface to learn or need to reformat
- Flexibility to support clients entering new jurisdictions
- Scales with your growing business through transparent, fixed pricing
- Greater confidence in report quality and compliance
Over the past decade, transfer pricing scrutiny has increased significantly, with tax authorities demanding documentation that adheres to precise formats, languages, deadlines, geographic and information requirements. Penalties and adjustments often stem from missing, incorrect, or poorly formatted information. ExactReport streamlines workflows, ensures country-level compliance, and reduces the likelihood of audits and adjustments.
"ExactReport reflects our mission to simplify global transfer pricing compliance and tackle the complexities of country-specific rules head-on," says Mimi Song, chief operating officer and leading economist at Exactera. "By integrating jurisdiction-specific guidance and real-time compliance checks into Microsoft Word, we're empowering transfer pricing teams and advisors to produce compliant reports faster, with greater accuracy, and less risk. It's a leap forward in frictionless efficiency and, most importantly, the quality of local transfer pricing reports."
About Exactera
Exactera is a leading provider of transfer pricing solutions, and the only provider allowing comprehensive access to premium databases, such as RoyaltyStat, and innovative AI models. Exactera helps tax professionals be more efficient, mitigate risk, and streamline compliance through consistent and diligent documentation processes. Headquartered in the United States, Exactera serves hundreds of customers across the globe including some of the world's best-known brands, and also offers other ancillary tax solutions, including the income tax provision and R&D tax credits. Visit exactera.com to learn more about how we help organizations turn tax data into business intelligence.
