Exactera Appoints SaaS Tax Innovator Robert Schulte as Chief Executive Officer

"Robert's track record of building and scaling innovative tax technology companies makes him the ideal leader for Exactera's transformation..." Post this

"The future of finance services isn't about choosing between technology and expertise—it's about intelligently fusing them," said Schulte. "We're building an AI-first data platform that will power a new generation of white-glove, tech-enabled services. This platform will allow us to deliver exceptional outcomes across the entire finance function with unprecedented speed, accuracy, and insight."

Under Schulte's leadership, Exactera will become an AI-first services organization that seamlessly blends human expertise with intelligent software. The company will expand beyond its foundation in Transfer Pricing, R&D Credits, and Tax Provision to solve the most complex, time-consuming challenges across the entire finance function through customer-driven innovation.

"Robert's track record of building and scaling innovative tax technology companies makes him the ideal leader for Exactera's transformation," said Henry Frankievich, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We're entering an era where AI will fundamentally reshape how professional services are delivered. Robert's vision to create an AI-driven, tech-enabled services platform positions Exactera at the forefront of this evolution, and we're excited to support this next chapter of growth and innovation." Javier Rojas, Managing Partner at Savant Growth, added, "What excites us most is Robert's vision to transform Exactera into a true data company. By building a unified data infrastructure that powers intelligent services, Exactera will unlock insights and efficiencies that simply aren't possible with traditional service models. This data-centric approach is the foundation for sustainable competitive advantage."

Schulte's appointment signals Exactera's commitment to redefining how AI and automation enhance financial decision-making and compliance—empowering finance professionals to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape with unprecedented efficiency and insight.

About Exactera

Exactera is a leading provider of corporate tax compliance solutions, empowering finance teams with AI-driven tools for transfer pricing, tax provision, and research and development (R&D) tax credits. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced machine learning models, Exactera helps organizations increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and streamline compliance through consistent and intelligent automation. Headquartered in the United States, Exactera serves hundreds of clients worldwide, including many of the world's most recognized brands.

Visit www.exactera.com to learn more about how Exactera helps organizations turn tax data into business intelligence.

Media Contact

David Jones, Exactera, 1 518-390-5631, [email protected], https://exactera.com/

SOURCE Exactera