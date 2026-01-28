Exactera Expands Advisory Services with Transfer Pricing and Specialty Tax Incentives Practices

The expanding transfer pricing service portfolio reflects a fundamental shift in how sophisticated enterprises approach transfer pricing—moving from reactive compliance to proactive strategy. Post this

"Our clients tell us they're tired of open-ended engagements and unpredictable fees. They want to know what they're paying for, what they'll receive, and that it will stand up to scrutiny. Outcome-based pricing and audit-ready deliverables produced with the efficiency of AI are the new baseline for how advisory should work." - Robert Schulte, CEO, Exactera

The expanding transfer pricing service portfolio reflects a fundamental shift in how sophisticated enterprises approach transfer pricing—moving from reactive compliance to proactive strategy. Historically, transfer pricing has been viewed as an annual documentation exercise: transactions occur throughout the year, and advisors document them retrospectively to satisfy local regulatory requirements. But as tax authorities worldwide intensify scrutiny, deploy advanced analytics, and challenge intercompany

arrangements with increasing frequency, that reactive model exposes companies to significant risk.

Our advisory expansion enables clients to engage at the design stage—before intercompany financing structures are finalized, before cost allocation methodologies are implemented, before operational changes create unintended tax consequences. This upstream engagement allows companies to build defensibility into their transfer pricing architecture from the outset, rather than attempting to justify decisions after the fact when options are limited and exposure is already crystalized. The result is fewer audit adjustments, stronger negotiating positions with tax authorities, and transfer pricing that actively supports business strategy rather than merely documenting it.

