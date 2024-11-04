ExactEstate Partners with Payabli to Revolutionize Property Management Payments

"ExactEstate is quickly emerging as a leader in the multifamily and affordable housing segments, and we are thrilled to help them make payments a core part of their business model," said Joseph Elias Phillips, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Payabli. Post this

"At ExactEstate, we were looking for a payments partner who understood the unique needs of property management companies," said Matt Hoskins, CEO of ExactEstate. "Payabli's robust platform and vertical-specific expertise made them the clear choice. This partnership will empower our clients to streamline payment processing, improve efficiency, and ultimately, deliver a better experience for their tenants and residents. We're excited about the growth opportunities this collaboration unlocks for both ExactEstate and the property management industry as a whole."

The embedded payments opportunity for vertical SaaS is significant, transforming payments from a necessary function into a strategic advantage that can enhance growth, customer loyalty, and enterprise value. operational efficiency. Payabli supports this shift by providing tailored solutions for need-to-pay verticals like multifamily apartments and HOA software, along with expert implementation guidance and support. By integrating Payabli's payment infrastructure, ExactEstate streamlines billing, accelerates payment collection, creates new revenue streams, and maintains control over its payments business. As the property management landscape evolves, the partnership between ExactEstate and Payabli empowers property managers to focus on their core business while improving their payment processing capabilities.

"Property Management is a complex vertical requiring nuanced, vertical-specific payment capabilities, which Payabli is uniquely suited to support," said Joseph Elias Phillips, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Payabli.

"Property Management is a vertical I've had the privilege of building Payments Technology for, for over 20 years. It's exciting to partner with trailblazing companies like ExactEstate, and deliver innovative solutions that improve the property managers' business and the resident experience, while unlocking a new business model for ExactEstate", said William Corbera, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Payabli.

ABOUT PAYABLI

Payabli is a Payment Infrastructure and Monetization Platform with a core thesis "If You're a Software Company You're a Payments Company". Payabli helps Software companies make payments a core part of their business model to drive revenue, enhance customer lifetime value, and boost enterprise value.

Payabli is founded by industry veterans with over 18 years of Payments Tech and SaaS experience. We provide developer friendly Pay-In and Pay-Out solutions, lucrative and transparent economics aimed for maximal upside with minimal risk, and a turnkey payments strategy that shaves years off of the learning curve while providing a world-class customer experience to the merchant and end customer. Join the hundreds of partners that are monetizing payments with Payabli today.

ABOUT EXACTESTATE

ExactEstate is your single-stack modern property management system, streamlining every aspect of property management, from lease renewals and accounting to maintenance requests and keeping tabs on vacant properties. Specifically designed for affordable and multifamily housing, we offer a comprehensive solution to maximize efficiency without the complexities of tiered pricing. As the first property management software focused on providing exactly what clients need, we deliver an intuitive, easy-to-use platform backed by a dedicated US-based support team. One price. One platform.

