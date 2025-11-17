ExactSearch Appoints Executive Search Veteran Doug Charles to Board of Advisors

Charles brings a client-first lens to ExactSearch to evolving search with clearer differentiation, fresher talent pools and measurable value.
MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ExactSearch, the modern option for retained search, today announced the appointment of Doug Charles to its Board of Advisors. A long-tenured leader in executive search and leadership advisory, Charles will help the firm sharpen its differentiation, scale with quality and ensure the product and process match what clients value most: speed, stronger slates and lasting outcomes.
"Doug is the kind of operator who raises the bar in every room," said Mike Caggiano, CEO and co-founder of ExactSearch. "He has a rare blend of hands-on search experience and board-level judgment. He's seen what works at scale, he knows where firms tend to overpromise and he knows how to build growth without losing credibility with the client. His guidance will help us protect the standard we've set around quality, transparency and trust in the process."
Charles' approach is rooted in the voice of the customer. He will advise ExactSearch on how to keep tightening its delivery model around what hiring leaders value: access to talent they haven't already seen, clear accountability on outcomes and a partner relationship that continues after the placement rather than ending at the offer.
"Search is ready for evolution, not a bolt-on," said Doug Charles. "Clients want a product that's priced for value, that opens up stronger and more relevant talent pools and that comes with a firm that stands behind its work after the hire. ExactSearch starts with a clean sheet of paper. The focus is on outcomes and a client experience that feels like a true partnership. That is the change I'm here to champion."
Charles joins the Board alongside Breck Armstrong, technology leader and Managing Partner at 17 Oranges; read the announcement of Armstrong's appointment here.
About ExactSearch
ExactSearch – the modern option for retained search – has been built by industry veterans to help growth-minded, mission-driven companies hire mid-level executive leaders quickly and with confidence. We pair partner-led search with modern technology to shorten search timelines, widen qualified candidate slates and streamline each step of the process. With a lower initial retainer, transparent fee model and no administrative fees, ExactSearch serves organizations that want a collaborative retained approach for business-critical manager, director and VP hires. Learn more at exactsearch.ai.
Media Contact
Brittney Kowalski, ExactSearch, 1 6035042024, [email protected], https://exactsearch.ai/
SOURCE ExactSearch
Share this article