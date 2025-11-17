ExactSearch Appoints Executive Search Veteran Doug Charles to Board of Advisors

"Doug is the kind of operator who raises the bar in every room," said Mike Caggiano, CEO and co-founder of ExactSearch. "His guidance will help us protect the standard we've set around quality, transparency and trust in the process." Post this

Charles' approach is rooted in the voice of the customer. He will advise ExactSearch on how to keep tightening its delivery model around what hiring leaders value: access to talent they haven't already seen, clear accountability on outcomes and a partner relationship that continues after the placement rather than ending at the offer.

"Search is ready for evolution, not a bolt-on," said Doug Charles. "Clients want a product that's priced for value, that opens up stronger and more relevant talent pools and that comes with a firm that stands behind its work after the hire. ExactSearch starts with a clean sheet of paper. The focus is on outcomes and a client experience that feels like a true partnership. That is the change I'm here to champion."

Charles joins the Board alongside Breck Armstrong, technology leader and Managing Partner at 17 Oranges; read the announcement of Armstrong's appointment here.

