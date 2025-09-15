ExactSearch.AI Adds Tech Industry Leader Breck Armstrong to Board of Advisors

"In an industry often resistant to change, ExactSearch.AI is intentionally building something better for clients and candidates alike—and that's something I'm proud to be part of." Post this

"What drew me to ExactSearch.AI was simple: the people. This is a team willing to rethink how search gets done—through technology, yes, but also through care, trust, and purpose," said Armstrong. "In an industry often resistant to change, ExactSearch.AI is intentionally building something better for clients and candidates alike—and that's something I'm proud to be part of."

Armstrong joins at a time of early momentum for the firm, which launched with a disruptive fee model (17%), AI-augmented workflows, and a partner-led delivery approach that strips out inefficiencies without sacrificing high-touch service.

"Breck is one of the most trusted voices in applying technology to executive search, and we're fortunate to have him at the table," said Mike Caggiano, CEO & Co-Founder of ExactSearch.AI. "He knows that AI can accelerate results—but also that search is still a human business. His perspective will help us scale the right way."

About ExactSearch.AI

ExactSearch.AI is a next-generation executive search firm delivering exceptional executive talent with speed, precision, and transparency. Led by veterans from the world's top search firms, ExactSearch.AI combines AI-driven sourcing with partner-led execution at half the cost of traditional search firms. The firm's proprietary AI Leadership Quotient™ (AI-LQ) evaluates candidates for both performance and future-readiness in an AI-enabled world. Learn more at ExactSearch.AI.

Media Contact

Brittney Kowalski, ExactSearch.AI, 1 6035042024, [email protected], https://exactsearch.ai/

SOURCE ExactSearch.AI