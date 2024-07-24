EXAIR and BETE Announce Strategic Merger and Joining of Forces

The EXAIR/BETE merger enables a diversified portfolio of products by integrating BETE's pioneering technologies and engineering acumen with EXAIR's deep knowledge of compressed air products. Post this

Strategic Benefits of the Merger:

Enhanced Product Lines: The EXAIR/BETE merger enables a diversified portfolio of products by integrating BETE's pioneering technologies and engineering acumen with EXAIR's deep knowledge of compressed air products. This synergy will address a broader spectrum of market demands, fostering a new era of invention.

Expanded Market Reach: The combined entity will leverage new market access, product lines, direct-to-end-user sales strategies, and long-term relationships with large project customers.

Expanded Market Support: With a strengthened go-to-market strategy, the merger enhances our ability to provide high quality, precision engineered products to all levels of the market, big or small. EXAIR and BETE will be able to bring unparalleled support to large scope projects, OEM relationships, a worldwide network of distributors and directly to end users.

What This Means for the Market:

The merger of EXAIR and BETE redefines the industry landscape. Customers now have access to a more diversified line of efficient, engineered industrial solutions. This pairing creates new standards for quality, performance and customer satisfaction within industrial manufacturing. Our combined expertise will accelerate technological advancements and the development of next-generation products, thus delivering enhanced value to our customers. When combined with embedded service level standards, no other company is capable of doing what EXAIR and BETE can do together.

From Kirk Edwards, President of EXAIR: "For our valued customers and partners, this merger means improved service, new products and competitive prices. You will benefit from the combined expertise of two industry giants coming together to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet your needs."

From Tom Fitch, President of BETE: "As we embark on this exciting new chapter, EXAIR and BETE are committed to a seamless integration process, focused on our shared vision of quality, advanced engineering and service. We look forward to bringing together our teams, cultures and communities to build a stronger future. We are, without a doubt, better together." https://exair.co/91-BETE

Media Contact

Jason Fox, EXAIR, 5136713322, [email protected], exair.com

SOURCE EXAIR