EXAIR Application Engineer Receives CAGI Certification for Compressed Air System Management

CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR Application Engineers work with customers to solve problems facing their manufacturing processes. A thorough knowledge of compressed air systems, as well as best practices in manufacturing, allows them to be an asset to facilities looking to improve their existing setups. To accommodate the constant growth and change in the manufacturing industry, EXAIR Application Engineer John Ball has recently achieved CAGI CCASS (Certified Compressed Air System Specialist) certification. This accomplishment solidifies John's commitment to providing the most accurate insight for even the most unique compressed air applications.