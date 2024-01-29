EXAIR Application Engineer Receives CAGI Certification for Compressed Air System Management

To accommodate the constant growth and change in the manufacturing industry, EXAIR Application Engineer John Ball has recently achieved CAGI CCASS (Certified Compressed Air System Specialist) certification.
CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR Application Engineers work with customers to solve problems facing their manufacturing processes. A thorough knowledge of compressed air systems, as well as best practices in manufacturing, allows them to be an asset to facilities looking to improve their existing setups. To accommodate the constant growth and change in the manufacturing industry, EXAIR Application Engineer John Ball has recently achieved CAGI CCASS (Certified Compressed Air System Specialist) certification. This accomplishment solidifies John's commitment to providing the most accurate insight for even the most unique compressed air applications.
The CAGI CCASS certification is a professional credential offered by the Compressed Air and Gas Institute (CAGI) to represent mastery in all things compressed air system-related, such as system design, compressed air supply and distribution, energy efficiency, system components and more. To earn this credential, individuals must complete specified training and pass rigorous testing. John is the latest EXAIR Application Engineer to achieve this feat, and adds this accreditation to an already extensive understanding of how to assist customers in streamlining and optimizing their compressed air applications and systems.
Application Engineers provide helpful insight on optimizing performance, energy efficiency, product maintenance and more. EXAIR also offers a wide breadth of information on current products and how they can solve manufacturing headaches. Browse our website for FAQs, 3D models and CADs, air savings calculators, slide presentations, performance data, videos and an Application Database. Contact an EXAIR Application Engineer today with questions on how EXAIR products can make your process safer and more efficient.
