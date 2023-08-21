EXAIR's CE Compliant VariBlast Precision Safety Air Gun for Safe and Efficient Blowoff

The VariBlast Precision Safety Air Gun provides a focused blast of air capable of handling tough jobs with remarkable ease.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safety and efficiency are coupled with ergonomic design and engineered air nozzle technology to produce the VariBlast Precision Safety Air Gun - an essential tool for processes needing a handheld and effective blowoff solution. The VariBlast Precision Safety Air Gun provides a focused blast of air capable of handling tough jobs with remarkable ease. This lightweight air gun employs an engineered, variable flow trigger to produce a range of force values for different applications. Equally important, the VariBlast Precision Safety Air Gun, like all EXAIR Safety Air Guns, is CE compliant and meets all health, safety and environmental protection standards.