EXAIR's EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac Receives a New Patented Status

CINCINNATI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's EasySwitch® Wet-Dry Vac is an all-encompassing vacuum that simplifies the filter change process when switching from vacuuming a dry material to a liquid. Utilizing minimal compressed air, the EasySwitch is ideal for any application - wet, dry, light or heavy. The EasySwitch is now recognized as a patented EXAIR product which not only confirms it's been intelligently engineered, but assures users they're getting one of the most efficient and effective industrial vacuums on the market.