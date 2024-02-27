EXAIR's New Augmented Reality Web Application Helps Improve Customer Experience

Customers will now have the ability to not only view a 3D version of their selected product, but view a true-to-scale version of the product in their application

CINCINNATI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR provides customers with confidence when selecting the right product for their process. To continue facilitating a high-quality user experience, EXAIR.com has upgraded the resources available to users by adding Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities while visiting the site on a mobile device. Customers will now have the ability to not only view a 3D version of their selected product, but view a true-to-scale version of the product in their application. Augmented Reality is a cutting-edge technology, and EXAIR.com is proud to be the first, and only, manufacturer of compressed air solutions with such a powerful tool available for customers.