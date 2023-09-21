EXAIR's New Catalog 35 Features New Products, Standards and Information to Solve Manufacturing Problems

In addition to new products, Catalog 35 details some of the current standards and certifications EXAIR products meet, as well as best practices to ensure optimization and safety in a compressed air system. Tweet this

CINCINNATI, Sept. 21, 2023 The demands of the average manufacturing process are constantly evolving, and it becomes increasingly important to understand how to best provide safety and efficiency to unique environments. It's for this reason that EXAIR is delighted to present the new Catalog 35; a full-color technical guide offering innovative solutions to common industrial conveying, cooling, cleaning, blowoff, drying, coating and static electricity problems. The expanded Catalog 35 houses new products, guides, research, certifications and many other helpful tools to assist customers in getting the most out of their manufacturing processes.

Catalog 35 provides detailed tables and descriptions on each product, and highlights EXAIR's newest additions. Products like the new and improved Ultrasonic Leak Detector offer improved performance in a sleek new body. New sizes of current solutions like our 1/2 NPT HollowStream Cone Atomizing Nozzle, are now available and supplement an extensive line of spray nozzles. The new Catalog 35 also features ATEX Cabinet Coolers which were engineered to meet the stringent standards of explosive environments in Zones 2 and 22, and even offers a sneak-peek of some exciting new products soon to join the EXAIR offering.

In addition to new products, Catalog 35 details some of the current standards and certifications EXAIR products meet, as well as best practices to ensure optimization and safety in a compressed air system. EXAIR products are designed to conserve compressed air and increase personnel safety in the process, so detailed technical explanations, performance data, application photos and dimensional drawings are provided for each product to paint a full picture of what each solution offers. A price list is also included for reference. https://exair.co/91-cat35pr

