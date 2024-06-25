EXAIR's New FloodStream Liquid Nozzle for Spray Applications in Tight Quarters

Like all EXAIR spray nozzles, the FloodStream is versatile, and efficient. With a maximum operating pressure up to 250 PSI, the nozzle channels liquids through the body and against a precision-tuned, angled surface. This creates a wide-angle, flat fan spray pattern at 75° from nozzle orientation. Its compact build allows it to be effective in tight spaces while still providing exceptional coverage with precision. The stainless-steel construction also provides durability and corrosion resistance, and works well with water, light oils, rust inhibitors, chemicals, paints, dyes and other common liquids.