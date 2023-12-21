EXAIR's New Non-Marring Nozzle Provides Precise Blowoff While Protecting Expensive Equipment

EXAIR's new PEEK 1/2 NPT Super Air Nozzle™ has been engineered to produce powerful blowoff without damage to expensive equipment

CINCINNATI, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When working with surfaces and equipment that are sensitive to scuffing or abrasion, it's important to employ tools that ensure protection from what could be costly downtime and repairs. EXAIR's new PEEK 1/2 NPT Super Air Nozzle™ has been engineered to produce powerful blowoff without damage to expensive equipment. A PEEK plastic construction provides non-marring protection to production items and excellent resistance to damage from harsh chemicals and temperatures up to 320 degrees (160 degrees C). The PEEK Super Air Nozzle is great for blowoff, cooling, and drying applications located in general industrial or corrosive environments.