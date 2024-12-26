EXAIR's TurboBlast Safety Air Gun with Gate Valve Offers Incredible Power with Variable Force With the help of an easy-adjust gate valve, the TurboBlast can be fine-tuned to meet the user's specific needs on the fly

CINCINNATI, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's TurboBlast® Safety Air Gun is a revolutionary air gun designed to tackle the toughest cleaning and blowoff applications in industrial settings. With the help of an easy-adjust gate valve, the TurboBlast can be fine-tuned to meet the user's specific needs on the fly. This dynamic air gun is the perfect combination of power, comfort and safety making it the ideal solution for blowoff applications requiring maximum force such as removing stubborn or heavy debris like slag and flash, part drying or cooling from a distance, as well as heavy duty cleanup in busy facilities.
The TurboBlast features a cast aluminum handle with a rugged elastomer grip that's not only UV and chemical resistant, but insulated from heat or cold. The light touch activation trigger creates a powerful blast of air and also includes a "Dead Man's" grip that turns air off if the air gun is dropped. The TurboBlast was also designed with operator comfort in mind, featuring a soft-grip handle and ergonomic design suitable for extended periods of use. All models include an integrated nozzle guard for added safety.
The TurboBlast is available in multiple different flow rates and extensions up to 6 feet long to provide ease of reaching into difficult to reach areas. The TurboBlast Guns are the most powerful air guns from EXAIR and complement our VariBlast Precision, VariBlast Compact, Soft Grip and Heavy Duty Safety Air Guns. All EXAIR Safety Air Guns are CE compliant and meet OSHA standards. Price starts at $882.00.
