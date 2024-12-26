EXAIR's TurboBlast Safety Air Gun with Gate Valve Offers Incredible Power with Variable Force With the help of an easy-adjust gate valve, the TurboBlast can be fine-tuned to meet the user's specific needs on the fly

CINCINNATI, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's TurboBlast® Safety Air Gun is a revolutionary air gun designed to tackle the toughest cleaning and blowoff applications in industrial settings. With the help of an easy-adjust gate valve, the TurboBlast can be fine-tuned to meet the user's specific needs on the fly. This dynamic air gun is the perfect combination of power, comfort and safety making it the ideal solution for blowoff applications requiring maximum force such as removing stubborn or heavy debris like slag and flash, part drying or cooling from a distance, as well as heavy duty cleanup in busy facilities.