Exaktera to Exhibit High-Performance LED and Laser Solutions at Photonics West in San Francisco

"We look forward to exhibiting our latest innovations and established solutions at Photonics West 2025," said Kiyomi Monro, CCO of Exaktera. "With our wide range of LED and Laser solutions, we are excited to demonstrate how we can help engineers address their application challenges. Post this

ProPhotonix's 3D PRO range of structured light laser modules offers high-precision solutions for a variety of 3D imaging and measurement needs. The PROdigii digital laser module series is designed to deliver outstanding wavelength stability and thermal management in even the most challenging operating environments.

At the Exaktera booth, Z-Laser will demonstrate its expertise in laser technology for positioning and machine vision applications, by featuring two of its strongest innovations, the ZM18 and the ZQ1 modules. The ZM18, an all-rounder laser, is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of applications, offering high-level accuracy and a wide base of possible industry applications. Meanwhile, the ZQ1 module stands out as a high-speed line laser, built specifically for high-performance machine vision tasks. With these advanced modules, Z-Laser continues to deliver high-quality laser solutions to industrial application challenges.

Advanced Illumination will showcase a selection of their extensive LED lighting portfolio, highlighting their ability to create tailored solutions with exceptionally fast build-to-order lead times. With multiple form factors pre-engineered for scalability, various wavelength, light conditioning and control options, and more, Advanced Illumination empowers users to configure the optimal LED lighting solution for their application needs.

"We look forward to exhibiting our latest innovations and established solutions at Photonics West 2025," said Kiyomi Monro, CCO of Exaktera. "With our wide range of LED and Laser solutions, we are excited to demonstrate how we can help engineers address their application challenges."

To see all of these high-performance LED and Laser solutions, visit Exaktera in San Francisco at Booth 4040, Photonics West.

Inquiries:

Exaktera [email protected]

About Exaktera LLC

Exaktera is focused on manufacturing critical illumination solutions for OEMs where lighting is essential for defining performance and ensuring mission-critical operations. Exaktera's premium brands deliver high-quality solutions for machine vision and precision measurement applications across a wide range of industries for industrial automation and improvement in efficiency, productivity, and safety. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com

About Advanced Illumination

Advanced Illumination was established in 1993 and is headquartered in Rochester, Vermont. The company offers its customers complete illumination solutions for their unique lighting requirements. With its extensive experience in design and manufacturing LED solutions, Advanced Illumination has developed unique expertise to solve the most difficult lighting challenges for its customers. For more information visit www.advancedillumination.com.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Z-LASER

Innovative light for better results. This is Z-LASER's promise and obligation. Located in the heart of the Black Forest in Freiburg, Germany, Z-LASER has been developing and producing innovative, high-quality laser solutions for over 35 years. By providing visual guidance and orientation for people as well as machines, lasers for positioning, lasers for machine vision, and laser projectors from Z-LASER optimize production processes, ensure quality, and contribute to the careful use of resources. Learn more at www.z-laser.com and follow Z-LASER on LinkedIn

Media Contact

Exaktera, Exaktera, 1 603 893 8778, [email protected], https://www.exaktera.com/

SOURCE Exaktera