Exaktera to Exhibit Machine Vision Lighting Solutions at VISION 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exaktera, a holding company formed by Union Park Capital in 2021, through three of its well -known brands Advanced Illumination, ProPhotonix, and Z-LASER - will exhibit its high-performance, precision machine vision LED lighting and laser-based solutions at VISION 2024, Stuttgart, Hall 10, Booth 10E59.

Z-Laser GmbH will be showcasing a range of innovative laser solutions at Booth 10E59, including the world's strongest laser with an eye-safe laser class 2M. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore special OEM laser solutions for system designers, such as 3D triangulation sensors. Additionally, Z-LASER will present off-the-shelf structured light laser products for 3D measurement applications, as well as special high-power lasers tailored for high-speed measurements and 3D applications under strong ambient light conditions.

ProPhotonix will demonstrate a wide range of its market-leading multispectral and hyperspectral LED lighting solutions paired with the latest line scan cameras. In addition, ProPhotonix will introduce the new COBRA Slim UVC. This advanced UVC LED line light is the latest extension to the trusted COBRA Slim platform and has been engineered to unlock new applications in machine vision. To see the highly configurable COBRA Slim platform in action, visit us at booth 10E59.

Advanced Illumination will be unveiling an in-development product showcasing new levels of modularity and performance, set for release in early 2025. They will also showcase their extensive product portfolio, emphasizing their ability to provide highly tailorable solutions with industry-leading build-to-order lead times.

"We are excited to be exhibiting a wide range of machine vision innovations at Vision 2024," said Kiyomi Monro, CCO of Exaktera. "We look forward to demonstrating how we can help engineers expand and improve their systems with our market-leading LED and Laser solutions."

To see all of these machine vision innovations, visit Exaktera in Stuttgart at Booth 10E59, Vision 2024.

iiM GmbH, the most recent addition to the Exaktera family, will also exhibit at Vision 2024, booth 10D51.

About Exaktera LLC

Through its expertise in innovative light-based technology, Exaktera enables and improves critical and game-changing systems. Our brands, Z-LASER, ProPhotonix, and Advanced Illumination, deliver laser and LED-based solutions that define system performance in varied markets including machine vision, automation, and medical solutions. Thorough applications expertise, optimized technology, and exceptional quality are central to the solutions we provide to our OEM and end-user customers. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

About Advanced Illumination

Advanced Illumination was established in 1993 and is headquartered in Rochester, Vermont. The company offers its customers complete illumination solutions for their unique lighting requirements. With its extensive experience in design and manufacturing LED solutions, Advanced Illumination has developed unique expertise to solve the most difficult lighting challenges for its customers. For more information visit www.advancedillumination.com.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Z-LASER

Innovative light for better results. This is Z-LASER's promise and obligation. Located in the heart of the Black Forest in Freiburg, Germany, Z-LASER has been developing and producing innovative, high-quality laser solutions for over 35 years. By providing visual guidance and orientation for people as well as machines, lasers for positioning, lasers for machine vision, and laser projectors from Z-LASER optimize production processes, ensure quality, and contribute to the careful use of resources. Learn more at www.z-laser.com and follow Z-LASER on LinkedIn

About iiM GmbH

iiM GmbH, founded in 1998 and based in Suhl, Germany, is a leading developer and manufacturer of machine vision LEDs and optical measurement engineering systems. The company specializes in creating advanced solutions for quality control, inspection, and automation across various industries. iiM is known for its innovative approach and commitment to delivering high-performance products that meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.iim-ag.com.

