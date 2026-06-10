Exaktera to Showcase Advanced LED Lighting, Laser and Imaging Technologies at Automate 2026

At this year's event, the Exaktera booth will be organized around five themes, each designed to show how technologies from across the group can address specific application challenges. Post this

See More With Intelligent Control

Clearer image formation starts with intelligent illumination, showcased through LUMIMAX INSPEKTO and the ProPhotonix COBRA NX MultiSpec LED Line Light. LUMIMAX INSPEKTO combines AI-driven visual inspection with four-segment adaptive illumination, creating high-contrast images of reflective surfaces and helping detect subtle defects that can be difficult to identify with traditional machine vision approaches. COBRA NX MultiSpec makes advanced multispectral imaging more accessible, combining intense, uniform illumination, discrete wavelength control, integrated Ethernet control, and up to 30% lower lighting costs. It supports applications including multispectral imaging, food sorting, web inspection, and material inspection.

Reliable Operations in Extreme Environments

Harsh, hygienic, and washdown conditions in environments typical of food and beverage and pharmaceutical require reliable components, represented by the Z-LASER ZQ1 HighPower, autoVimation ORCA, Advanced Illumination UltraSeal Series, and autoVimation DOLPHIN. The ZQ1 HighPower is a performance-optimized laser module with up to 2.5 W optical output, active stabilization, and reduced ambient light effects for demanding imaging and measurement applications, including outdoor measurements and daylight conditions. ORCA is an IP66/IP67 camera housing for larger sensors, with robust construction, vibration-proof mounting, working distance adjustment, and excellent heat dissipation. The UltraSeal Series features IP69K-certified washdown LED lights with sealed, crevice-free housings for hygienic inspection environments, while DOLPHIN provides a V4A stainless steel camera enclosure with IP69K protection and hygienic design. Together, these technologies support reliable performance in harsh, hygienic, and washdown environments.

Precise Guidance for Continuous Operations

For operations that depend on accuracy and continuity, the Z-LASER ZLP1 Laser Projector and ProPhotonix Photon PRO Laser Module combine visual guidance with reliable laser performance. The ZLP1 is a compact and cost-effective laser projector designed for industrial applications, projecting optical work instructions directly onto the workspace to support picking, logistics, worker guidance, and positioning tasks. The Photon PRO is a compact 12 mm laser module with an IP67-rated stainless steel threaded housing, digital control and monitoring, and a near-end-of-life indicator to support predictive maintenance and system uptime in applications such as food sorting and processing, industrial alignment, and particle analysis.

Shape The Light To Solve The Application

When contrast, surface detail, or object geometry makes inspection challenging, the Z-LASER ZM18, Advanced Illumination SL256, and LUMIMAX® Ring Lights show how illumination can be shaped for better results. The ZM18 is an industry-grade laser module with a compact sensor-style design, IP67 protection, multiple wavelength options, and built-in focusing optics for quick adjustment to different working distances and positioning requirements in positioning and general machine vision inspection applications. The SL256 is a structured LED light projector with high-intensity output and configurable reticles, including line, grid, cross, multiple line, and half sphere patterns, for machine vision applications requiring structured illumination, such as edge detection, offset location, and topography assessment. LUMIMAX® Ring Lights provide uniform illumination for flat, matte, reflective, and challenging surfaces, with options such as interchangeable lenses, diffusers, Fresnel lenses, and polarizers for surface inspection and reflective surface inspection.

Reveal The Details That Drive Quality Standards

More detailed quality inspection depends on illumination that reveals contrast, color, and surface detail, demonstrated by Advanced Illumination LL330 High Intensity Line Lights and ProPhotonix COBRA HyperSpec LED Line Lights. The LL330 Series provides sealed high-intensity line lighting for line scan imaging applications in industrial environments where reliable performance and low-maintenance operation are essential. COBRA HyperSpec provides tunable hyperspectral illumination with discrete wavelength control and high uniformity for finished goods inspection, print inspection, food sorting and grading, material inspection, chemical and pharmaceutical analysis, recyclable material sorting, and SWIR hyperspectral imaging.

To see how Exaktera can solve your application challenges and speak with one of our experts, visit Exaktera at Booth 241, Automate 2026.

Inquiries:

Exaktera

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About Exaktera

Exaktera is focused on manufacturing critical illumination solutions for OEMs where lighting is essential for defining performance and ensuring mission-critical operations. Exaktera's premium brands deliver high-quality solutions for machine vision and precision measurement applications across a wide range of industries for industrial automation and improvement in efficiency, productivity, and safety. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

SOURCE Exaktera