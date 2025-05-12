Exaktera to Showcase Cutting-Edge LED Lighting and Laser Technologies for Key Industrial Sectors at Automate 2025

At Automate, Booth 5010, Exaktera will present solutions focusing on applications for the Automotive, Food & Beverage, and Logistics industries, as well as introducing new products developed to meet the evolving needs of industrial automation and inspection. Post this

Advanced Illumination will debut the UltraSeal Ring Light, engineered for sealed, hygienic environments requiring UV fluorescence inspection and reliable performance under washdown conditions. ProPhotonix will introduce the COBRA NX MultiSpec, a cost-effective multispectral LED line light offering advanced spectral control and uniformity for food sorting, pharmaceutical inspection, and material differentiation in cost-sensitive applications. LUMIMAX® will launch the LRHP Ring Lights, a powerful incident lighting solution offering high versatility for various industrial imaging tasks.

Automotive Industry Solutions

LUMIMAX® will demonstrate the pinOPTIX system, a 3D inspection solution powered by K|Lens technology and high-performance LUMIMAX® lighting, setting a new benchmark for connector and hairpin inspection with AI, absolute measurements, and real-time 3D modeling. Advanced Illumination will display a Low-Angle Dark Field Ring Light, used with a smart camera to showcase enhancing contrast on challenging automotive parts. Z-LASER will highlight its Laser Projectors for precision-guided workflows that accelerate assembly and reduce errors, as well as Laser Modules for tread inspection and quality control in tire manufacturing. ProPhotonix will showcase its latest UVC LED innovations at the show, including the COBRA Slim UVC Line Light, UVC Pro Area Light, and Custom UVC LED Systems. UVC LED technology offers versatile solutions such as secondary curing for inks, adhesives, and coatings, surface cleanliness inspection for glass and paint, and material presence detection for fluorescing adhesives.

Food & Beverage Industry Solutions

ProPhotonix will present the COBRA HyperSpec SWIR, a compact, high-precision hyperspectral light source offering a flatter and fuller SWIR spectrum for accurate detection of moisture, contaminants, and organic or inorganic materials in food and beverage applications. LUMIMAX® will present its Washdown and Hygienic Design lights, built for food environments requiring manual or aggressive CIP cleaning, ensuring durability and safety in contamination-critical areas. Advanced Illumination will showcase its soon to be released UltraSeal Ring Light, a sealed, high-durability illumination system designed for the food and beverage industry. At the event, it will be demonstrated using shellfish to highlight its ability to reveal product features under UV fluorescence, but its applications extend to a wide range of inspection tasks in food processing.

Logistics Industry Solutions

Z-LASER GmbH will showcase laser modules for visual guidance in warehouses and intralogistics, ideal for positioning, routing, and marking safety zones in fast-paced environments. LUMIMAX® will feature the LBHP Bar Lights, a modular lighting system extendable up to 4 meters and designed for demanding logistics and automation tasks, capable of reaching 1 million lux.. Advanced Illumination, in collaboration with LUMIMAX®, will present scan tunnel lighting solutions to demonstrate optimized lighting packages for barcode reading and item tracking.

Visit Exaktera at booth 5010, Automate 2025.

Inquiries:

Exaktera: [email protected]

About Exaktera

Exaktera is focused on manufacturing critical illumination solutions for OEMs where lighting is essential for defining performance and ensuring mission-critical operations. Exaktera's premium brands deliver high-quality solutions for machine vision and precision measurement applications across a wide range of industries for industrial automation and improvement in efficiency, productivity, and safety. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

About Advanced Illumination

Advanced Illumination was established in 1993 and is headquartered in Rochester, Vermont. The company offers its customers complete illumination solutions for their unique lighting requirements. With its extensive experience in design and manufacturing LED solutions, Advanced Illumination has developed unique expertise to solve the most difficult lighting challenges for its customers. For more information, visit www.advancedillumination.com.

About iiM GmbH and LUMIMAX®

Founded in 1998 and based in Suhl, Germany, iiM GmbH develops and manufactures high-performance LED illumination under the LUMIMAX® brand for machine vision applications in industries such as automotive, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage. The company also provides optical measurement systems and peripherals for the cable and wire industry. For more information, visit www.iim-ag.com.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix is a high-technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, and QSI. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

About Z-LASER

Innovative light for better results. This is Z-LASER's promise and obligation. Located in the heart of the Black Forest in Freiburg, Germany, Z-LASER has been developing and producing innovative, high-quality laser solutions for over 35 years. By providing visual guidance and orientation for people as well as machines, lasers for positioning, lasers for machine vision, and laser projectors from Z-LASER optimize production processes, ensure quality, and contribute to the careful use of resources. Learn more at www.z-laser.com.

