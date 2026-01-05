Excel Education Systems Earns "Accredited with Distinction" Recognition from Cognia Global Commission Post this

Accredited with Distinction is awarded to institutions that not only meet Cognia's standards—but significantly exceed them.

It signifies excellence in:

Leadership and governance

Teaching and learning quality

Organizational effectiveness

Student support and outcomes

Culture of continuous improvement

Only a small percentage of Cognia-accredited institutions earn this designation.

How Is It Earned?

Institutions are evaluated through:

A comprehensive Engagement Review

Independent review by trained evaluators

Evidence-based scoring across Cognia's Performance Standards

To earn Accredited with Distinction, an institution must achieve exceptionally high performance ratings across multiple standards, demonstrating sustained, system-wide excellence—not isolated success.

Why It Matters

For students and families:

Confirms the school meets and exceeds international quality benchmarks

Supports credit transfer and diploma recognition

Enhances postsecondary and career credibility

Cognia accreditation carries the authority of three highly respected U.S. regional accrediting agencies: the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), the Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Accreditation through these agencies is internationally recognized and affirms that institutions meet rigorous, research-based standards of educational excellence.

"This recognition is a powerful affirmation of the work being done every day across Excel Education Systems," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel Education Systems. "Earning Accredited with Distinction reflects the dedication of our educators, administrators, and staff, and most importantly, our commitment to serving students with integrity, innovation, and high academic standards. We are proud of Excel High School and Northgate Academy and the meaningful impact they continue to have on learners and families worldwide."

The Accredited with Distinction designation is awarded only to institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance beyond standard accreditation requirements, particularly in leadership capacity, learning culture, and instructional effectiveness.

Excel Education Systems is committed to delivering high-quality, student-centered education through flexible learning models that support diverse learners and prepare students for academic, career, and lifelong success. This recognition further reinforces the organization's mission and strengthens confidence among students, families, partners, and stakeholders globally.

Accreditation status may be verified by visiting www.cognia.org and selecting Find an Accredited School.

For more information about Excel Education Systems, Excel High School, or Northgate Academy, please visit https://www.excelhighschool.com and https://www.northgateacademy.com

About Excel Education Systems

Excel Education Systems is a leading provider of accredited online and blended education, serving students worldwide through Excel High School and Northgate Academy. The organization is dedicated to academic excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement, empowering learners to achieve their educational goals in a supportive and flexible environment.

About Cognia

Cognia is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing learning for all. Serving nearly 40,000 institutions in more than 90 countries, Cognia provides accreditation, assessment, and professional learning services based on rigorous, research-driven standards.

