Excel Education Systems Earns Stellar Marks in Seven-Year Re-Accreditation Review with Cognia and Achieves Additional STEM and CBE Certifications

"We are incredibly proud of the results from our Cognia re-accreditation review," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel Education Systems. "These outcomes are a powerful endorsement of our school's mission to innovate, lead, and most importantly, support student achievement across diverse learning paths."

"Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, "Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of ensuring all students can flourish in engaging and equitable learning environments. We commend Excel Education Systems and component schools for meeting high standards and progressing on key indicators that impact student learning."

Highlights of the Review and Certifications:

Accreditation Review Excellence: Cognia's evaluation team cited Excel Education Systems' exceptional leadership, student engagement, and commitment to continuous improvement as defining strengths.





STEM Certification: Recognizes the school's robust and integrated approach to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education, using project-based learning and real-world applications to prepare students for future careers.





CBE Certification: Validates Excel's advanced competency-based model, where students progress based on demonstrated mastery—allowing for personalized pacing and more meaningful learning experiences.

With these recognitions, Excel Schools joins a distinguished network of schools globally that are redefining excellence in education through technology, innovation, and a laser focus on student outcomes.

About Excel Education Systems

Excel Education Systems is a leading provider of accredited, online educational programs serving K–12 and adult learners across the U.S. and internationally. Founded on the belief that education should be accessible, flexible, and future-focused, Excel operates a network of innovative schools and programs—including Excel High School, Northgate Academy, and Washington Technical Institute—that empower learners to reach their academic and career goals. Through personalized learning, competency-based instruction, and cutting-edge technology, Excel Education Systems is redefining how students succeed in the digital age.

About Cognia®

Cognia is a global nonprofit improvement organization providing accreditation and certification, assessment, and professional learning services to institutions in over 80 countries. Cognia's rigorous performance standards guide continuous improvement and educational excellence.

