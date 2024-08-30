Excel Education Systems Has Achieved the Prestigious RAIL Endorsement from the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools

"We are honored to receive the RAIL Endorsement," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel Education Systems. "This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality digital education technologies. Post this

The RAIL Endorsement is a significant achievement for Excel Education Systems, reflecting its dedication to modern educational technologies that meet the needs of today's learners. The endorsement is awarded to schools that not only meet but exceed rigorous standards in areas such as curriculum design, teaching methodology, and technology integration in education. AI literacy includes the knowledge and skills that enable humans to critically understand, use, and evaluate AI systems and tools to safely and ethically participate in an increasingly digital world.

"We are honored to receive the RAIL Endorsement," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel Education Systems. "This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering digital education technologies that are not only academically rigorous but also deeply engaging and tailored to the unique needs of each student. Our goal is to empower students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world, and this endorsement validates our efforts."

Excel Education Systems' RAIL endorsement was achieved through a comprehensive evaluation process, during which the school demonstrated its ability to provide students with interactive, collaborative, and dynamic learning experiences. The RAIL framework emphasizes the importance of RAIL being not just an accreditation-style endorsement but also an implementation framework based on Practices, Programs, Governance, and Culture and identity.

"In a world where online learning is becoming increasingly important, we believe that our approach to active learning sets us apart," added Rod Clarkson. "We are committed to continuously improving our educational offerings to ensure that our students are not only prepared for academic success but also for the challenges and opportunities of the global future."

As part of its ongoing mission to innovate in the field of digital learning, Excel Education Systems will continue to develop and refine its programs to align with the best practices outlined by the RAIL Endorsement. The school remains dedicated to fostering a learning environment where students can thrive, develop critical thinking skills, and achieve their full potential.

For more information about Excel Education Systems and its RAIL Endorsement, please visit www.exceled.com or contact Rod Clarkson, CEO, [email protected].

About Excel Education Systems: Excel Education Systems is a leading provider of accredited digital education services that serve K-12 students through college. It offers a wide range of programs designed to meet the diverse needs of students worldwide. With a focus on academic excellence, personalized learning, and student engagement, Excel Education is committed to preparing students for success in higher education and beyond.

About RAIL Endorsement & MSA: The RAIL (Responsible AI in Learning) Endorsement is a prestigious recognition awarded by the Middle States Association Evolution Lab. It identifies and celebrates schools demonstrating excellence in active learning, student engagement, and innovative educational practices. Schools that earn the RAIL Endorsement have met stringent criteria in areas such as curriculum design, instructional methodologies, and the integration of AI technology. Learn more about MSA, Evolution Lab RAIL at https://www.msaevolutionlab.com/rail.

The Evolution Lab is the innovation arm of the Middle States Association (MSA). MSA is a worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement, working with over 3000 schools in 115 countries serving 2.2 million students. For over 125 years, Middle States has been the guide to school leaders as they seek continual improvement for their schools.

