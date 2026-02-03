Excel High School Certified for Competency-Based Education (CBE) Diploma Program

"Millions of adults have the ability to complete their diploma, but traditional schooling moves too slowly for their lives," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel Education Systems. "Our accelerated CBE diploma pathway respects what adult learners already know. Post this

"Millions of adults have the ability to complete their diploma, but traditional schooling moves too slowly for their lives," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel Education Systems. "Our accelerated CBE diploma pathway respects what adult learners already know. The first student enrolled in the program graduated in one week! "If a student can demonstrate competency, they should be able to earn credit immediately—and graduate quickly.

A Modern Alternative to Traditional High School

Excel High School's accelerated CBE program was created to serve adults who need a faster, more practical route to graduation—without sacrificing legitimacy or quality. Students can complete diploma requirements at an accelerated pace by focusing on competency demonstration rather than seat time.

This innovative model supports:

Adult learners returning to education

Working professionals needing a diploma for career advancement

Parents and caregivers balancing school with family obligations

Individuals seeking eligibility for college enrollment, employment, or military service

Unlike traditional credit recovery programs that require weeks of coursework per subject, Excel High School's CBE pathway enables students to progress rapidly when they can prove mastery—making graduation possible in a fraction of the time.

Beyond personal achievement, earning a high school diploma as an adult delivers measurable economic benefits. Adults who complete high school significantly expand their access to higher-paying jobs, workplace advancement, and long-term financial stability. In many industries and post-secondary opportunities, a diploma is the minimum credential required for hiring, promotion eligibility, college admission, professional training, and career mobility.

Excel High School's accelerated Competency-Based Education (CBE) pathway is designed to remove the time barriers that prevent working adults from graduating—allowing students to complete their diploma requirements efficiently and re-enter the workforce with improved credentialing and confidence.

A high school diploma can directly support:

Higher lifetime earnings potential

Eligibility for better-paying jobs and increased hours

Greater access to employer-sponsored training programs

Improved ability to pursue college enrollment, technical education, or certifications

Increased competitiveness for career advancement and promotion

For adults who have already gained real-world knowledge through work and life experience, the CBE model ensures that learning is recognized and rewarded through competency demonstration—helping students earn their credential quickly while unlocking meaningful economic opportunity.

Learn more about the program:

Accelerated Diploma (CBE): https://www.excelhighschool.com/online-programs/adult-high-school-diploma/accelerated-diploma

Accredited and Accepted Nationwide

Excel High School is institutionally accredited, ensuring its diploma is widely recognized by employers, colleges, and universities. The school holds accreditation through respected accrediting organizations, reinforcing academic integrity and public trust.

Accreditation details:

https://www.excelhighschool.com/about/accreditation

Key Benefits of Excel High School's CBE Accelerated Diploma Program

Excel High School's Competency-Based Education model offers:

Graduate in days or weeks (based on competency and prior learning)

100% online and self-paced

Affordable tuition options

No unnecessary seat-time requirements

Career-focused adult education design

Academic support from experienced staff

This program is not designed to "shortcut" education—it is designed to accelerate legitimate completion for adults who already have the knowledge and skills but need the credential.

About Excel High School

Excel High School is a fully online middle school and high school serving students worldwide. Operated by Excel Education Systems, Excel High School provides flexible, accredited education solutions for traditional students and adult learners seeking to complete their diplomas efficiently and affordably.

