Excel High School Certified for Competency-Based Education (CBE) Diploma Program

Excel High School's Competency-Based Education (CBE) diploma program (the AcceleratED Adult Diploma) is a fully online, regionally accredited pathway that allows adult learners to earn their high school diploma by demonstrating mastery of subject knowledge rather than progressing based on time spent in class. Built for students who already have real-world experience or academic knowledge, the CBE model lets learners start each course with an assessment to "test out" of material they already know and earn credit quickly, while those who need it can take time to learn at their own pace with support and clear study guides. This flexible, mastery-focused approach helps students finish faster and balances personalized learning with rigorous academic standards, making the diploma respected by colleges, employers, and the military.
Excel High School Launches Competency-Based Education (CBE) Accelerated Diploma Pathway—Earn a High School Diploma in Days or Weeks, Not Months or Years
MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excel High School, an accredited and nationally recognized online school operated by Excel Education Systems, announced expanded access to its Competency-Based Education (CBE) Accelerated Diploma Program, enabling qualified adult learners to earn an accredited high school diploma in days or weeks—rather than the traditional months or years.
Designed for motivated learners who already possess real-world knowledge and prior academic experience, Excel High School's CBE model allows students to demonstrate mastery of required high school competencies and earn credit through a streamlined, outcomes-based approach.
"Millions of adults have the ability to complete their diploma, but traditional schooling moves too slowly for their lives," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel Education Systems. "Our accelerated CBE diploma pathway respects what adult learners already know. The first student enrolled in the program graduated in one week! "If a student can demonstrate competency, they should be able to earn credit immediately—and graduate quickly.
A Modern Alternative to Traditional High School
Excel High School's accelerated CBE program was created to serve adults who need a faster, more practical route to graduation—without sacrificing legitimacy or quality. Students can complete diploma requirements at an accelerated pace by focusing on competency demonstration rather than seat time.
This innovative model supports:
- Adult learners returning to education
- Working professionals needing a diploma for career advancement
- Parents and caregivers balancing school with family obligations
- Individuals seeking eligibility for college enrollment, employment, or military service
Unlike traditional credit recovery programs that require weeks of coursework per subject, Excel High School's CBE pathway enables students to progress rapidly when they can prove mastery—making graduation possible in a fraction of the time.
Beyond personal achievement, earning a high school diploma as an adult delivers measurable economic benefits. Adults who complete high school significantly expand their access to higher-paying jobs, workplace advancement, and long-term financial stability. In many industries and post-secondary opportunities, a diploma is the minimum credential required for hiring, promotion eligibility, college admission, professional training, and career mobility.
Excel High School's accelerated Competency-Based Education (CBE) pathway is designed to remove the time barriers that prevent working adults from graduating—allowing students to complete their diploma requirements efficiently and re-enter the workforce with improved credentialing and confidence.
A high school diploma can directly support:
- Higher lifetime earnings potential
- Eligibility for better-paying jobs and increased hours
- Greater access to employer-sponsored training programs
- Improved ability to pursue college enrollment, technical education, or certifications
- Increased competitiveness for career advancement and promotion
For adults who have already gained real-world knowledge through work and life experience, the CBE model ensures that learning is recognized and rewarded through competency demonstration—helping students earn their credential quickly while unlocking meaningful economic opportunity.
Learn more about the program:
Accelerated Diploma (CBE): https://www.excelhighschool.com/online-programs/adult-high-school-diploma/accelerated-diploma
Accredited and Accepted Nationwide
Excel High School is institutionally accredited, ensuring its diploma is widely recognized by employers, colleges, and universities. The school holds accreditation through respected accrediting organizations, reinforcing academic integrity and public trust.
Accreditation details:
https://www.excelhighschool.com/about/accreditation
Key Benefits of Excel High School's CBE Accelerated Diploma Program
Excel High School's Competency-Based Education model offers:
- Graduate in days or weeks (based on competency and prior learning)
- 100% online and self-paced
- Affordable tuition options
- No unnecessary seat-time requirements
- Career-focused adult education design
- Academic support from experienced staff
This program is not designed to "shortcut" education—it is designed to accelerate legitimate completion for adults who already have the knowledge and skills but need the credential.
About Excel High School
Excel High School is a fully online middle school and high school serving students worldwide. Operated by Excel Education Systems, Excel High School provides flexible, accredited education solutions for traditional students and adult learners seeking to complete their diplomas efficiently and affordably.
