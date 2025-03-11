Excel High School Now Offers Tuition-Free Online Programs for Eligible Students in Six States

"We believe every student should have access to a high-quality education, regardless of their financial situation," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel High School. We are expanding opportunities for families who want a flexible, accredited online education option." Post this

Expanding Educational Access for Students Nationwide

Excel High School's tuition-free programs allow students to earn an accredited high school diploma or complete middle school courses in a flexible, supportive online environment. With certified teachers, self-paced coursework, and a robust curriculum, students have the tools they need to succeed academically while preparing for college and career opportunities.

"We believe every student should have access to a high-quality education, regardless of their financial situation," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel High School. "By partnering with state scholarship programs, we are expanding opportunities for families who want a flexible, accredited online education option."

Who Qualifies for Tuition-Free Enrollment?

Excel High School's tuition-free programs are available to students who qualify for state-funded school choice scholarships or education savings account (ESA) programs in the following states:

Alabama : CHOOSE Act Scholarship

: CHOOSE Act Scholarship Arizona : Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA)

: Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) Georgia : Georgia Promise Scholarship

: Georgia Promise Scholarship New Hampshire : Education Freedom Accounts (EFA)

: Education Freedom Accounts (EFA) Utah : Utah Fits All Scholarship

: Utah Fits All Scholarship West Virginia : Hope Scholarship

Each program has specific eligibility requirements, and families are encouraged to check their state's guidelines to see if they qualify.

What's Included in the Tuition-Free Program?

100% tuition-free enrollment for eligible students

Self-paced, fully online courses

Certified teachers & academic support

A wide selection of standard, honors, and AP® courses

National Honor Society eligibility

A free laptop for enrolled students

Accredited high school diploma upon graduation

Interested families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as scholarship deadlines vary by state.

About Excel High School

Excel High School is a nationally recognized and accredited online high school, offering flexible, high-quality education to students worldwide. As part of Excel Education Systems, Excel High School is committed to student success, college readiness, and career preparation through innovative online learning solutions. Excel High School is accredited by Cognia and the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, agencies are recognized by the Department of Education.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Rachel Bjerstedt

[email protected]

952-465-3700

www.excelhighschool.com

Media Contact

Rod Clarkson, Excel High School, 1 9524653700, [email protected], www.excelhighschool.com

Rachel Bjerstedt, Excel High School, 1 9524653700, [email protected], www.excelhighschool.com

Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Excel High School