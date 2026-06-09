Excel Impact Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Data Security and Partner Trust

Leading performance marketing and insurance customer acquisition platform earns SOC 2 certification, setting a new standard for data protection in the industry.
MIAMI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excel Impact™, a leader in data-driven customer acquisition for the nation's top insurance brands, today announced that it has officially achieved compliance with the SOC 2 framework. The certification reflects Excel Impact's ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and privacy for its insurance carrier, agency, and partner clients.
In the performance marketing and insurance space, scaling customer acquisition requires more than high-quality leads — it demands trust. The SOC 2 certification validates that Excel Impact's proprietary technology, routing algorithms, and consumer marketplace adhere to rigorous industry standards for data protection and operational integrity.
"As our partners continue to scale with us, they expect world-class security, operational rigor, and accountability," said Alex Matseikovich, CEO of Excel Impact. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance reflects our commitment to building a platform our partners can confidently grow with for years to come."
What SOC 2 Compliance Means for Excel Impact's Partners:
- Peace of Mind: Partner disposition data is protected at every level. Clients can share data with confidence, knowing Excel Impact upholds the highest standards of care.
- Strict Confidentiality: All data is encrypted and secured, with confidentiality treated as a core operational principle — not an afterthought.
- Compliant Scaling: Excel Impact goes beyond baseline regulatory requirements, positioning itself as a long-term, compliance-first partner built for sustainable growth.
The certification process was made possible through the dedication of Excel Impact's engineering, operations, and compliance teams, as well as the support of partners Vanta and Advantage Partners.
For more information, visit Excel Impact's Trust Center or contact the team directly.
About Excel Impact
Excel Impact is a performance marketing company specializing in data-driven customer acquisition for the nation's leading insurance brands. For over a decade, the company has combined data science, proprietary technology, and a partnership-first mindset to connect insurance carriers, agencies, and partners with high-quality consumers across Health, Medicare, Life, Auto, and Home verticals. Excel Impact is an Inc. 5000 company recognized for its commitment to transparency, compliance, and scalable growth.
Media Contact
Michel Chelnokov, Excel Impact, 1 (866) 517-4887, [email protected], https://excelimpact.com
SOURCE Excel Impact
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