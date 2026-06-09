Excel Impact Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Data Security and Partner Trust

"As our partners continue to scale with us, they expect world-class security, operational rigor, and accountability." said Alex Matseikovich, CEO of Excel Impact. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance reflects our commitment to building a platform our partners can confidently grow with for years to come." Post this

"As our partners continue to scale with us, they expect world-class security, operational rigor, and accountability," said Alex Matseikovich, CEO of Excel Impact. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance reflects our commitment to building a platform our partners can confidently grow with for years to come."

What SOC 2 Compliance Means for Excel Impact's Partners:

Peace of Mind: Partner disposition data is protected at every level. Clients can share data with confidence, knowing Excel Impact upholds the highest standards of care.





Strict Confidentiality: All data is encrypted and secured, with confidentiality treated as a core operational principle — not an afterthought.





Compliant Scaling: Excel Impact goes beyond baseline regulatory requirements, positioning itself as a long-term, compliance-first partner built for sustainable growth.

The certification process was made possible through the dedication of Excel Impact's engineering, operations, and compliance teams, as well as the support of partners Vanta and Advantage Partners.

For more information, visit Excel Impact's Trust Center or contact the team directly.

About Excel Impact

Excel Impact is a performance marketing company specializing in data-driven customer acquisition for the nation's leading insurance brands. For over a decade, the company has combined data science, proprietary technology, and a partnership-first mindset to connect insurance carriers, agencies, and partners with high-quality consumers across Health, Medicare, Life, Auto, and Home verticals. Excel Impact is an Inc. 5000 company recognized for its commitment to transparency, compliance, and scalable growth.

Media Contact

Michel Chelnokov, Excel Impact, 1 (866) 517-4887, [email protected], https://excelimpact.com

SOURCE Excel Impact