Excel™ Ranks No. 4,255 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 104%

"Each year, we set new goals and face fresh challenges, and our amazing team surpasses them, time and time again," said Alex Matseikovich, CEO and Co-Founder of Excel™.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Six consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list is not just an accolade; it's a testament to our team's unwavering commitment and our partners' trust in us," said Craig Sturgill, CSO and Co-Founder of Excel™. "At Excel™, our growth is not only about scaling but also about evolving, innovating, and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve. Here's to even more milestones and breakthroughs in the future."

Excel™ stands at the forefront of online customer acquisition with a robust focus on the insurance sector. Specializing in lead generation, inbound calls, and advanced internet advertising, Excel™ serves as a vital bridge connecting consumers to insurance providers. Their core services span across products like Medicare, health, and final expense life insurance, ensuring that clients receive high-quality leads and customers have seamless transitions to insurance carriers. Their remarkable journey in the industry is punctuated by notable accolades, with the crowning achievement being their recognition by Inc. 500 as the #1 fastest-growing company in the Insurance category and the 19th fastest-growing company in America in 2017. This year, Excel™ proudly clinched its spot for the sixth consecutive time on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 4,255. Their track record is not just a string of awards but a testament to their unwavering dedication, evolutionary growth, and a passionate drive for excellence. For more information, visit .

