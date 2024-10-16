Excel™ Sets New Industry Standard with 1:1 Consent Compliance, Paving the Way for Ethical and Transparent Customer Acquisition

"By implementing robust consent management processes, we're not only meeting regulatory requirements but also setting a new standard for ethical customer acquisition." — Alex Matseikovich, CEO/Co-Founder at Excel™ Post this

In response to evolving privacy regulations, Excel™ has worked closely with its engineering team to develop systems that ensure every consumer interaction will comply with 1:1 consent standards. This guarantees that consumers have full control and transparency over their data when engaging with the company's services.

"By implementing robust consent management processes, we're not only meeting regulatory requirements but also setting a new standard for ethical customer acquisition," said Alex Matseikovich, CEO/Co-Founder at Excel™. "Our commitment to compliance empowers consumers to trust our services, knowing their data is handled responsibly."

Supporting Business Growth with Ethical Practices

As Excel™ enhances its compliance framework, the company has continued to experience significant revenue growth. In 2024, the company saw an over 50% increase in gross revenue compared to last year, driven by its dedication to high-quality customer acquisition and transparent business practices.

These achievements demonstrate that adhering to ethical practices, including strict compliance with 1:1 consent standards, results in sustainable growth and long-term business success.

Innovative Customer Acquisition Practices

Excel™ is leveraging its compliance strategy to position itself as a leader in transparent and consumer-centric insurance customer acquisition. The company's new compliance systems not only meet current legal standards but also enhance consumer trust, a key driver of its continued success.

"With our proprietary technology and rigorous consent processes, we ensure every interaction between consumers and our business is rooted in trust and accountability," said Rodolfo Marrero, CTO & Co-Founder at Excel™.

Looking Ahead: Leading the Charge in Ethical Customer Acquisition

As privacy regulations evolve, Excel™ is committed to staying ahead of the curve. The company's 1:1 consent framework serves as a foundation for future growth, particularly as it expands its presence in the Medicare and Auto insurance sectors.

"With the upcoming OEP and AEP seasons, we are poised to deliver high-quality, compliant customer acquisitions to our partners while continuing to build consumer trust," added Alex Matseikovich.

