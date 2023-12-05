Exceleron and KyckGlobal Partnership Empowers Utility Bill Payments with Cash at Retail ATMs

Ocala Electric Utility launches as first client, providing consumers more convenient cash payment options at leading retail-based ATMs – no card required
DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exceleron, North America's leading utility prepay and payment service company, has partnered with KyckGlobal, a Dash Solutions Company, to provide consumers the ability to pay their utility bill in cash at select ATMs without the need for a debit card.
Exceleron's MyUsage® application drives increased levels of customer engagement and awareness for utilities by coupling integrated payment capabilities with enhanced usage, daily spend on utilities, and electronic bill presentment. The new MyUsage CashIN ATM™ payment option leverages existing ATM locations to expand each utility's cash payment footprint without incurring additional cost, maintenance, or cash management responsibilities. As a simple addition to existing payment channels, utilities can provide their customers with more convenient opportunities to pay in cash at prominent retail locations they already visit.
KyckGlobal, acquired by Dash Solutions in August 2023, operates an integrated money movement platform with a robust array of payment types and services to streamline digital payments for business. KyckGlobal's Cash-as-a-Service product known as CloudCash allows businesses to pay customers in cash and receive cash payments from customers at participating ATMs and retail locations. CloudCash increases convenience for customers while the business enjoys increased customer reach, reduced risk and streamlined overhead.
Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) in Florida recently became the first utility to accept cash payments toward utility bills at ATMs. "We are always seeking more payment options and a better payment experience for our customers," said Emory Roberts Jr., Director of Finance and Customer Service for the City of Ocala. "The MyUsage CashIN ATM solution augments our existing channels so that we can service more customers in a more geographically dispersed area without having to deploy and maintain additional hardware."
"By listening to our utilities and customers, our platform has grown significantly since we first introduced MyUsage in 2004," said Exceleron CEO Bob Crenshaw. "Exceleron continues to advance the state-of-the-art in pursuit of the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our partnership with KyckGlobal underscores our commitment to pioneering convenience, communication, and control for utilities and their customers."
"KyckGlobal's best work is done with integrated partners like Exceleron that consume our platform to add value to their own brand and product lineup," said Dash Solutions Chief Product Officer Matt Frye. "The KyckGlobal payment array, now part of Dash Solutions, delivers evergreen innovation, allowing our partners to carve out new advantages in terms of customer convenience and satisfaction."
About Exceleron
Exceleron's MyUsage application helps electric, water, and gas utilities provide their customers with greater usage awareness and payment options which improve on-time payment performance. Consumers have greater visibility into their daily utility spend and consumption with greater control over the amount, frequency, and methods of payment. This increases customer engagement, improves customer satisfaction, and significantly lowers financial risk for utilities. Learn more at Exceleron.
About Dash Solutions
KyckGlobal was acquired by Dash Solutions in August 2023. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Dash Solutions is a fintech platform that provides digital payments and engagement program management to thousands of customers. Dash Solutions offers innovative strategies and a proprietary technology stack, including payroll, expense, gift, reward, and incentive card products to employers, financial institutions, and government agencies. Learn more at Dash Solutions.
