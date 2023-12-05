Exceleron and KyckGlobal Partnership Empowers Utility Bill Payments with Cash at Retail ATMs

"The KyckGlobal payment array, now part of Dash Solutions, delivers evergreen innovation, allowing our partners to carve out new advantages in terms of customer convenience and satisfaction" - Matt Frye, Chief Product Officer, Dash Solutions. Post this

KyckGlobal, acquired by Dash Solutions in August 2023, operates an integrated money movement platform with a robust array of payment types and services to streamline digital payments for business. KyckGlobal's Cash-as-a-Service product known as CloudCash allows businesses to pay customers in cash and receive cash payments from customers at participating ATMs and retail locations. CloudCash increases convenience for customers while the business enjoys increased customer reach, reduced risk and streamlined overhead.

Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) in Florida recently became the first utility to accept cash payments toward utility bills at ATMs. "We are always seeking more payment options and a better payment experience for our customers," said Emory Roberts Jr., Director of Finance and Customer Service for the City of Ocala. "The MyUsage CashIN ATM solution augments our existing channels so that we can service more customers in a more geographically dispersed area without having to deploy and maintain additional hardware."

"By listening to our utilities and customers, our platform has grown significantly since we first introduced MyUsage in 2004," said Exceleron CEO Bob Crenshaw. "Exceleron continues to advance the state-of-the-art in pursuit of the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our partnership with KyckGlobal underscores our commitment to pioneering convenience, communication, and control for utilities and their customers."

"KyckGlobal's best work is done with integrated partners like Exceleron that consume our platform to add value to their own brand and product lineup," said Dash Solutions Chief Product Officer Matt Frye. "The KyckGlobal payment array, now part of Dash Solutions, delivers evergreen innovation, allowing our partners to carve out new advantages in terms of customer convenience and satisfaction."

About Exceleron

Exceleron's MyUsage application helps electric, water, and gas utilities provide their customers with greater usage awareness and payment options which improve on-time payment performance. Consumers have greater visibility into their daily utility spend and consumption with greater control over the amount, frequency, and methods of payment. This increases customer engagement, improves customer satisfaction, and significantly lowers financial risk for utilities. Learn more at Exceleron.

About Dash Solutions

KyckGlobal was acquired by Dash Solutions in August 2023. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Dash Solutions is a fintech platform that provides digital payments and engagement program management to thousands of customers. Dash Solutions offers innovative strategies and a proprietary technology stack, including payroll, expense, gift, reward, and incentive card products to employers, financial institutions, and government agencies. Learn more at Dash Solutions.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Worrell, Dash Solutions, 1 2058716144 1061, [email protected], www.dashsolutions.com

Tom Jackson, Exceleron, [email protected], www.exceleron.com

