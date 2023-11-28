Excellence and Innovation: Mixhalo Takes Home Two Prestigious AV Awards

Being honored at the AV Awards is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of the entire Mixhalo team. Our culture of excellence and innovation has fueled technological breakthroughs. Post this

"Being honored at the AV Awards is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of the entire Mixhalo team," said Corey Laplante, President & COO of Mixhalo. "Our culture of excellence and innovation has fueled technological breakthroughs. Couple that with our rapidly growing list of industry-leading clients, and Mixhalo is well on its way to transforming the experience for attendees at live events everywhere."

Mixhalo unlocks never-before-possible fan experiences at live events – including concerts, sporting events, and conferences. Powered by proprietary, cutting-edge wireless networking technologies, Mixhalo elevates the live events experience by offering in-ear, studio-quality audio to all fans—via an app and their own headphones—whether they are in the front row or up in the nosebleeds.

Over the past 12 months, Mixhalo has taken its passion for transforming the fan experience to the next level. The company has driven major advancements in its technology: in addition to earning five US patents, and developing and releasing groundbreaking features, the company announced an official distribution deal with pioneer L-Acoustics, making Mixhalo the first external application built into the latest L-ISA 3.0 software platform, empowering audio creators using L-ISA 3.0 for spatial audio to seamlessly access its technology.

"Being honored with two awards on this prestigious night demonstrates the unique capabilities of the Mixhalo platform to offer a next-gen event experience by combining the L-ISA platform with their world class low-latency streaming technology," says Asher Dowson, Director of Product Management, Services at L-Acoustics. "And this is just the beginning, as the outstanding Mixhalo team continues to develop exciting and transformational technologies that will elevate the experience at live events and beyond."

Mixhalo has also empowered a variety of brands, sports teams, athletes, celebrities, and more to offer novel experiences to their fans.

-- In April 2022, Mixhalo partnered with the Buffalo Sabres to offer in-venue, real-time play-by-play, just in time for beloved commentator, Rick Jeanneret, to give the "Final Call" of his multi-decade career, enabling in-venue fans to access this once-in-a-lifetime broadcast.

-- In June 2022, Mixhalo partnered with T-Mobile to create a live concert with Mixhalo's audio delivered exclusively over the carrier's 5G network.

-- In August 2022, Mixhalo partnered with LAFC (Los Angeles Football Club) to broadcast its first exclusive, in-venue celebrity broadcast with team co-owner and acting icon, Will Ferrell, and tennis legend, John McEnroe, delighting ticket holders with an unforgettable performance.

-- In February 2023, TSX Entertainment and Mixhalo entered into a strategic partnership bringing live entertainment experiences to Times Square NYC.

-- In April 2023, NASCAR announced that it would become the first motorsports organization to offer Mixhalo features through its own app.

-- In March, the company debuted its technology for fans of FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

-- In July, Mixhalo collaborated with T-Mobile to deliver real-time, play-by-play, in-ear audio to the new MLB Next mobile app for fans attending the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

For more information, visit http://www.mixhalo.com.

About Mixhalo

Mixhalo is an ultra-low latency networking technology that unlocks never-before-possible fan experiences at live events and beyond. Powered by proprietary, cutting-edge wireless networking technologies, Mixhalo elevates the live music experience by offering in-ear, studio-quality audio to all fans – via their own phones and headphones – so they can listen just like the artists on stage. Fans can even access unique mixes, like the guitar mix, or the drums. In live sports, teams and venues use Mixhalo to deliver multiple channels of audio content, which could include home and away radio broadcasts, Spanish language broadcasts, celebrity commentary, and other custom content – all perfectly synchronized with the live action.

Mixhalo clients and partners to-date have included: Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, L-Acoustics, Metallica, NASCAR, Sting, TechCrunch Disrupt, TSX Entertainment, and multiple teams across MLS, the NBA and the NHL. The company is backed by investors including Fortress, Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, and others in technology, sports and entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.mixhalo.com or follow us on Instagram at @Mixhalo.

About L-Acoustics

L-Acoustics is renowned for developing innovative sound systems and technologies that elevate the listening experience. Founded in France in 1984, L-Acoustics currently employs 700 team members worldwide, with headquarters in Paris, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. Recognized for pioneering the line source array, L-Acoustics continues to shape the future of sound with solutions such as the L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology, which offers 3D multi-dimensional audio. L-Acoustics Creations, a division of L-Acoustics, offers exceptional concert-grade sound systems and immersive sound spaces for residential and architectural environments. In recognition of introducing these ground-breaking creative technologies, L-Acoustics was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2020 and 2023.

L-Acoustics sound systems can be heard around the globe in venues like the Hollywood Bowl and the Philharmonie de Paris, at the world's top-grossing festivals such as Coachella and Tomorrowland, international special events like the World Expo 2020 and World Cup 2022, and on tour with world-class artists such as Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Arctic Monkeys, and Jacky Cheung, and in the Las Vegas residencies of Katy Perry, Adele, and more.

