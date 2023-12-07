Excellence Exemplified: Square 9 Ends 2023 with 16 Major Customer-Backed Awards

We saw clear, consistent, and highly positive feedback from our customers throughout 2023, and these awards continue to reflect that. We pay close attention to customer feedback and strive to honor our commitment to unparalleled value with high-quality service and continuous innovation. Post this

For the 2023 year, Square 9 currently holds 11 major titles from G2, including recognition as an Industry Leader, a High Performer, and a Momentum Leader; Having the Best Support, Best Relationships, and Best Usability for small businesses; and being the Easiest to Do Business With and Having the Fastest Implementations in the mid-market.

Based on feedback and reviews from real customers, these titles are bolstered by similar recognition across two other leading review sites. Square 9 has been recognized for having the Best Ease of Use and Best Value by Capterra and was the sole earner of all three titles in TrustRadius' Document Management category, including Best Relationship, Best Feature Set, and Best Value for Price.

"We saw clear, consistent, and highly positive feedback from our customers throughout 2023, and these awards continue to reflect that." Says Square 9 President and CEO Stephen Young. "We pay close attention to customer feedback and strive to honor our commitment to unparalleled value with high-quality service and continuous innovation."

With the year quickly coming to a close, Square 9's dedication to its customers continues to shine through. Find out why countless organizations feel valued by Square 9 at https://www.square-9.com/why-square-9/.

