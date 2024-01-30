Excellent Dentistry Launches a New Website as it Celebrates 18 Years of Dental Care in Lake County

The complete patient experience matters to us. That's why we're proud to offer a comprehensive approach to dental care for everyone in the family, from children to grandparents, along with practical payment options so everyone can qualify for the oral care services they require. Post this

Dr. Jonathan Beckerman, Dr. Nadia Sobolev, and Dr. Lora Feldman are all committed to an excellent patient experience. Earning awards and recognition from other colleagues in the field, these skilled dentists prioritize your satisfaction by taking a personalized approach to each case.

Dr. Beckerman was a member of the University of Illinois at Chicago's Enhanced Specialization Track for Oral Surgery, becoming experienced with surgical dental extractions, bone grafting, and dental implant placement. For this work, he received the Chalmers J. Lyons Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Award and the 2020 American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons William H. Bell Award.

Excellent Dentistry ensures a seamless experience from start to finish by making payment easy and straightforward for patients. From flexible payment plans to widespread insurance options, these services are set in place to ensure that every patient has the opportunity to receive the vital dental care that they need, regardless of the cost.

Among these options is the Cherry payment plan, which offers approval for patients whose credit scores are as low as 520. Eligible patients may also pay 0% interest for up to a year with no impact on their credit.

"The complete patient experience matters to us," said Dr. Beckman. "That's why we're proud to offer a comprehensive approach to dental care for everyone in the family, from children to grandparents, along with practical payment options so everyone can qualify for the oral care services they require."

In addition to standard dental examinations and cleanings, Excellent Dentistry offers a full slate of services to cater to the needs of patients throughout Lake County and the surrounding areas. These include:

Dental Implants

Cosmetic Dentistry

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Family Dentistry

Pediatric Dentistry

Endodontics

Dentures

Extractions

About Excellent Dentistry

Excellent Dentistry is a leading family dentistry practice located at 1464 Townline Road, Mundelein, IL 60060. Call (847) 566-7850 to schedule an appointment, or visit the website at https://www.excellentdentistry.net to schedule online and learn more about the practice.

SOURCE Excellent Dentistry