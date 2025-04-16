Excendio Advisors IT Services Acquisition Announcement: OSI acquired by Eastern DataComm

Established IT services companies with a loyal customer base continue to attract quality buyers as the consolidation in the MSP and Systems Integration space continue. Post this

Their expertise in data and telephone systems is the foundation from which they grew their portfolio of safety and communications solutions offerings. The team has extensive experience integrating voice, wireless access, access security, contact centers, video, carrier services, software applications, disaster recovery, video solutions, cloud solutions, and networking technologies in service to fit the needs of their clients.

OSI Technology's team has developed key relationships with manufacturers like Aruba, Avaya, and Verkada. Recently, the OSI Technology team garnered the elite Diamond Partner status with Verkada, a manufacturing leader in video surveillance technology.

"The OSI team is excited about the opportunities to enhance safety and communications technology resources for those we serve as a result of this acquisition," shared Joanne Pagoulatos, President of OSI Technology.

Joanne continued "It was a pleasure working with the team at Excendio. We valued their industry expertise, professionalism, and perseverance during the process. Having a partner that was overly familiar with the many intricacies of an M&A transaction provided much positive support to reach the finish line."

"OSI Is a great example of an IT services company that has successfully transformed over the years with the main goal of bringing innovation and exceptional service to their loyal customers" noted Cristian Anastasiu, Excendio Advisors' Managing Partner. "Congratulations to Joanne on her well-deserved success".

Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications firm specializing in video surveillance, access control, environmental sensors, VoIP systems, emergency notification solutions, paging, bell, and clock solutions as well as wired and wireless networks and infrastructure.

Excendio Advisors, www.excendio.com, is a middle market M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on IT Services and select Software areas, with 20 years of successful Mergers & Acquisitions experience. Excendio delivers world-class M&A advisory and have earned an outstanding reputation by leveraging our industry expertise and a network built over more than 30 years.

